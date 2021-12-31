Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

According to psychic John Cohan, a feud will develop between Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney in 2022 that will eventually trigger a fistfight.

According to psychic Raymond Guzman, a new platform will emerge in 2022 to replace Facebook/Meta.

According to psychic Craig Hamilton-Parker, Queen Elizabeth will make it to her platinum jubilee in 2022, but then will experience a sudden and quick deterioration in her health and might pass away.

Before Russian psychic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, she predicted that an asteroid known as 'Oumuamua will arrive at Earth in 2022, but we will discover it is actually a ship manned by aliens who could possibly take prisoners.

According to psychic Judy Heavenly, Jeff Bezos or another large corporation will buy CNN in 2022 and do a major overhaul of the network.