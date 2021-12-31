Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Dec. 31, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

According to psychic John Cohan, a feud will develop between Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney in 2022 that will eventually trigger a fistfight.

According to psychic Raymond Guzman, a new platform will emerge in 2022 to replace Facebook/Meta.

According to psychic Craig Hamilton-Parker, Queen Elizabeth will make it to her platinum jubilee in 2022, but then will experience a sudden and quick deterioration in her health and might pass away.

Before Russian psychic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, she predicted that an asteroid known as 'Oumuamua will arrive at Earth in 2022, but we will discover it is actually a ship manned by aliens who could possibly take prisoners.

According to psychic Judy Heavenly, Jeff Bezos or another large corporation will buy CNN in 2022 and do a major overhaul of the network.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Dec. 24, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Dec. 17, 2021

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Free Teen Art Classes
at Various rec centers
Free Week w/ Frosty Palms, Billy Glitter at Hotel Vegas
Breathless
at AFS Cinema
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  