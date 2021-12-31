Day Trips: Public Art in Galveston

Hope, a new sculpture honoring the survivors of hurricanes along the Texas coast, adds another jewel to Galveston's list of public art.

Dedicated in the plaza behind City Hall (823 25th St.) on April 16, 2021, the bronze sculpture by local artist Doug McLean depicts a woman cradling an infant with another child at her side. Her look of determination gives the piece its passion.

McLean based the statue on a plaster study done by Pompeo Coppini, an Italy-born sculptor who worked in San Antonio from 1901 to 1957. Coppini's art is scattered around the state and includes the Alamo Cenotaph in San Antonio.

In 1904, Coppini created plaster study The Victims of the Galveston Flood and presented it to the city. Galveston leaders declined the project, and the study was eventually lost. Using two old photographs as inspiration, McLean molded his interpretation of the poignant work.

Galveston is a lovely city, with its old architecture and colorful crape myrtles. The public artworks are candles to the birthday cake of its Southern charm.

One of the most popular art pieces is The Stone Trumpet, created by David Adickes for the Louisiana World's Fair Exposition in 1984. It was relocated to 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston in 1986.

Kitty-corner to the Trumpet is Greetings From Galveston, one of many murals in the city. This past June, a new Juneteenth mural, Absolute Equality, was unveiled where General Order No. 3, the order transmitting news of the Emancipation Proclamation to Texas, was issued at the corner of Strand and 22nd streets.

The most fun art project in Galveston can be found on the self-guided tree sculpture tour. After Hurricane Ike wreaked havoc on the island, residents turned dead trees into chainsaw sculptures. For a list of locations, go to visitgalveston.com/blog/take-a-self-guided-tree-sculpture-tour.

