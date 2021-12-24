Columns

Qmmunity: Home-O for the Holidays

Find your queer crew this holiday season

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., Dec. 24, 2021


Iron Bear (Photo by Jana Birchum)

This time of year can be tough – and sometimes lonely – for many in the qmmunity. Whether you need a friendly face, a break from the family, or just want to bask in the wonderfulness that is being surrounded by a bunch of fellow queers, many of Austin's gay bars are open this Christmas Eve (Fri., Dec. 24) and Christmas Day (Sat., Dec. 25). Cheer Up Charlies, the Red River staple, announced it will be closed through New Year's Eve (Fri., Dec. 31) due to COVID-19 precautions, according to a statement posted on Cheer Ups' Instagram. Elysium will be open on Christmas Eve for its free Xmas Eve party. Not explicitly queer, but you can expect plenty of synth-pop and goth from DJs Neph and Eugene. 705 Red River. 10pm. Highland Lounge Downtown's two-story dance club is ready for you this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highland typically opens on Friday and Saturday nights at 9:30pm, but check their socials for this week's hours before heading out. 404 Colorado. 9:30pm-2am. The Iron Bear Austin's only bear bar tells me they'll be slinging drinks and serving up their tasty bar food for y'all both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. They'll be operating with their regular hours, too, so stop by for some afternoon fun or late-night festivities. 301 W. Sixth. 11am-2am. Oilcan Harry's is opening its doors this holiday weekend, Christmas Eve through Sun., Dec. 26, during its regularly scheduled hours. Make a drag show your new Christmas Eve tradition and check out Thursday's Very Ritzy Christmas Eve (see below). 211 W. Fourth. Fri., 7pm-2am; Sat.-Sun., 2pm-2am. Rain on 4th The Fourth Street mainstay will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for all your holiday needs. 217 W. Fourth. 3pm-2am.

2 To Do

Very Ritzy Christmas Eve Host Ritzy Bitz and special guests Celia Light, Cupcake, Cheeki Khant, and Lady Grackle rock around the Xmas tree all night long. Don't forget to wear your favorite holiday sweaters and onesies! Fri., Dec. 24, 10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Night in Chicago Nadine Hughes and her crew bring the beloved musical to life for one night only. Proceeds from the evening benefit Project Transitions. Wed., Dec. 29, 10:30pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. fb.com/rainon4th.

Want more queer? Visit austinchronicle.com/qmmunity
