Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Dec. 24, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Poop is brown because of the presence of stercobilin.

Golfers who are unable to hit, throw, or kick a ball well due to nervousness are said to have a case of the yips.

Mel Brooks' favorite sandwich is a white-meat turkey sandwich with Thousand Island dressing, coleslaw, one slice of corned beef just for the accent, and a little bit of mustard.

According to Bamford, a British farm-to-table luxury brand, the average merino wool sweater will travel 18,000 miles over the course of its production.

Dragonflies can fly as fast as 35 miles an hour.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Dec. 17, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Dec. 10, 2021

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
PHOTO GALLERIES
Nine Mile Records 15th Anniversary Celebration at Empire Garage
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  