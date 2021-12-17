Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

A mule is the offspring of a male donkey and a mare. If it's the other way around, the offspring is a hinny.

The average person produces about 4.9 pounds of waste each day. In 1980, that average amount was about 3.66 pounds.

"Selling the rib" is wrestling jargon. "Selling" refers to the way a wrestler playacts being hurt. "Rib" means a prank. So a wrestler "sells the rib" by encouraging the prankster to continue pranking.

The record for cycling the shortest distance in one hour was set on Oct. 30, 2021, by Davide Formolo and Maria Vittoria Sperotto. The distance was 918 meters or about 0.57 miles, and the event was the Festival del Ciclista Lento ("Festival of the Slow Cyclist").

Before being known as an author, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle was an ophthalmologist.