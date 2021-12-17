Day Trips: Top 10 Out-of-Town Spots of 2021

Top 10 landmark events of Texas day trippin' in 2021:

The Majestic Theatre turned 100 years old on April 11 and still lives up to its name. 224 E. Houston St., San Antonio, majesticempire.com.

Mary Ann's Pig Stand in the Alamo City is the last remaining location of America's first restaurant chain that debuted 100 years ago in Dallas. 1508 Broadway St., San Antonio, fb.com/maryannspigstand.

The French Legation State Historic Site opened after more than three years of major renovations preserving the 1841 building. 802 San Marcos St., Austin, thc.texas.gov.

Powderhorn Wildlife Management Area grew to 17,351 acres by adding the final piece to one of the largest unspoiled coastal prairie areas in the state. Port O'Connor, tpwd.texas.gov.

"Villa de Austin" was added to San Felipe de Austin State Historic Site illustrating how Stephen F. Austin's colonial capital might have looked. San Felipe, thc.texas.gov.

POST Houston, a way cool concert venue, food and market hall, and work space with a rooftop park, took over the decommissioned Barbara Jordan Post Office. 401 Franklin St., Houston, posthtx.com.

Houston Botanic Garden celebrated its first full year of operation. The transition of the former golf course took 18 years. 8210 Park Place Blvd., Houston, hbg.org.

Nancy Best Fountain, the world's largest interactive fountain, began sending water 95 feet in the air choreographed with lights and sound in Klyde Warren Park. 2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy., Dallas, klydewarrenpark.org.

Blue Origin launched tourists into space from its West Texas facility. Highway 54, Van Horn, blueorigin.com.

Bois d'Arc Lake began filling in April. The first major reservoir project in Texas in 30 years will primarily provide water for North Texas. It could be several years before the 16,641-acre lake is open for recreation. Bonham, boisdarclake.org.

