We Have an Issue: It’s Patisserie Week!

We have a number of excellent stories in this week's issue we were considering for the cover, including Brant Bingamon's examination of the murder of Adil Dghoughi, and Richard Whittaker's interview with Ashley Brooke Monroe, resident director of Hamilton, which is currently in performances at Bass Concert Hall. But Art Director Zeke Barbaro and I ultimately settled on Jessi Devenyns' profile of Rocheli Patisserie because ... cake.

If "bake porn" is a thing, Rocheli's Insta feed is A+, triple-X stuff: a delicious scroll of swoonworthy pastries in the prettiest colors imaginable. As Jessi reports in her feature, the Rocheli experience is even better in person – luxe and "lavishly French," as she puts it. And Jessi, an Austin native and longtime food writer, knows what's what when it comes to French pastry. Being married to a Frenchman will give you the inside track on that.

Incidentally, our PR person Sarah Wolf surprised the office last week with a sheet cake (H-E-B, reliably delicious) with the words "Good to See You IRL" iced on top. It was the first week everybody was officially back at their desks since we were sent home in March of 2020. We'll be working three days a week in the office, two at home, to reap the benefits of both. I've come to cherish remote working – especially the blessed quiet to do interviews and concentrate uninterrupted for long stretches. But boy oh boy, what a treat to share the same space as my co-workers again. Creative brainstorming sessions that don't require people to unmute themselves on Zoom! Casual conversations about what we watched last night! The buzz of so many hands at work putting a newspaper together!

This new schedule means we're largely reverting back to how we produced the weekly issue in the Before Times, a process that requires us to be together in the same building. And that means we're having to say goodbye to our Club Listings Editor Greg Stitt, who moved out of state with his partner mid-pandemic. If you've used our listings to find out when a band's playing, caught an unofficial SXSW show, or had a good chuckle at Chrondog Hank and Chronturtle Smiley's rotating job titles in our staff box, then you've got Greg to thank for that. We'll all miss Greg's dry wit and sharp eye, and we wish him the very best in his next adventure.

And Club Listings will continue! They're now under the stewardship of Derek Udensi. A former intern, Derek's become a big part of our Music team (he pulled off two cover stories in February, a real coup for a young writer). We're delighted to have him on staff.

Online This Week

SXSW News Drops: Big week for SXSW 2022 programming announcements: Sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All at Once from the Daniels (Swiss Army Man) will open SXSW Film, former Nintendo President Reggie Fils-Aimé will keynote the Conference, and the SXSW Music lineup swells with new additions including Brazilian futurist folk trio Tuyo, Scottish soul-pop singer Joesef, and evocative indie artist Shamir.

Day Trips & Beyond: Travel columnist Gerald E. McLeod rounds up the best seasonal events around Texas this month, including the Walkway of Lights at Marble Falls.

John Mulaney Heads to Austin: The comedian announced his "From Scratch" tour will pit stop at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on March 24.

R.I.P. Neil Flanz: Kevin Curtin remembers the influential pedal steel player.

The Austin Chronicle Show on KOOP 91.7FM

This week, Brant Bingamon discusses the murder of immigrant Adil Dghoughi, and Austin Powell goes deep on instrumental pioneers Explosions in the Sky and Balmorhea.

Tune in Fridays, 6pm, to KOOP Community Radio. Past episodes at austinchronicle.com/av.