Qmmunity: Homo for the Holidays

No matter your support network – friends and blood and/or chosen fam – there are plenty of opportunities this December to make your spirits merry and bright (and hopefully a li'l queerer). From giving back to the community to hanging out at a queer holiday potluck, here are a few events we've got locked on the gaydar:

Kelly Kline's Pink Santa Toy Drive Make holiday wishes come true for local children in need and donate new, unwrapped, and gender-neutral toys and gifts as part of Austin Pride's 17th annual drive. See website for drop-off locations. Deadline: Fri., Dec. 17. austinpride.org/pink.

Die Felicia Holiday Horrors Do ugly Xmas sweaters, Elf on the Shelf, and caroling sound more scary than merry to you? You'll find yourself in good, ghoulish company with host Louisianna Purchase and her cast of Hell Hounds at tonight's frighteningly festive drag show. Fri., Dec. 17, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. fb.com/diefelicia.

Holigay Celebration For queer and trans folks without a safe/supportive network this holiday season, this event is hosted by Queer Youth ATX, Austin Pride, The Little Gay Shop, and Gays With Clay. Food and beverage commitments, plates/cups/cutlery/etc., tables and chairs, and volunteers are needed; visit linktr.ee/queeryouthatx to sign up. Sun., Dec. 19, 1pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport Blvd. Free. fb.com/queeryouthatx.

2 To Do

Holly Jolly Night Market & Sing-Along

Embrace Austin and Sans Bar team up to bring you an all-queer vendor market, tasty zero-proof cocktails, and sing-alongs to some classic holiday jams.

Fri., Dec. 10, 7-11pm

Sans Bar, 1818 E. 12th

512/589-1634

Donations welcome

fb.com/embraceatx

TGQ Social

Hang out, make friends, and connect with resources at this much-loved meetup for everyone on the trans and genderqueer spectrum.

Sun., Dec. 12, 6-9pm

Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd.

512/478-5282

Free

fb.com/tgqsocial

Q'd Up

Auditions: The Legend of Georgia McBride Open call to Austin actors, specifically actors of color and performers with drag experience, for the Austin premiere of Tony award winner Matthew Lopez's showbiz comedy about drag. Deadline: Tue., Dec. 14. Trinity Street Playhouse, 901 Trinity. Free. info@citytheatreaustin.org, citytheatreaustin.org.

Fa La La Joyride Deck your bikes with boughs of holly. Thu., Dec. 9, 6pm. Lala's, 2207 Justin. fb.com/hillcountryrideforaids.

Community Healing Breath work with Virginia Witteborte. Fri., Dec. 10, 1-3pm. Online. Free. fb.com/allgoqpoc.

Fuego QTBIPOC dance party-meets-vendor market. Fri., Dec. 10, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5-7.

Poo Poo Platter Fire walk with the grrrls of Poo Poo Platter and pay tribute to David Lynch. Fri., Dec. 10, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. fb.com/poopooatx.

Austin Gay Basketball League Get rated for the new season. Open play to follow! Sat., Dec. 11, 10am-12:30pm. 1300 Lavaca. Free. fb.com/atxgbl.

Well-Being for the Holidays: In Person See Tuesday. Sat., Dec. 11, noon-2pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. Free.

allgo End-of-Year Social Organizers request attendees wear face masks. Sat., Dec. 11, 3-5pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. Free.

Neon Rainbows DJ Boi Orbison and Brigitte Bandit pay tribute to our patron saint, Ms. Dolly Parton. Sat., Dec. 11, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. No cover.

Queerbomb Meeting Share your thoughts on what Austin's queerer, DIY Pride celebration should look like in the future. Sun., Dec. 12, 7-9pm. Online. fb.com/queerbomb.

LGBTQ Quality of Life Advisory Commission See agenda for details. Mon., Dec. 13, 7pm. Permitting and Development Center, 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Dr.

Well-Being for the Holidays: Online See Saturday. Tue., Dec. 14, 6-7:30pm. Online. Free. fb.com/allgoqpoc.

Homo for the HoliGays! Let the Yuletide be gay with the Boyz of Austin. Tue., Dec. 14, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5-10. fb.com/boyzofaustin.

Dragula Watch Party Catch the newest season of the Boulet Brothers' horror-drag reality competition series with Dragula season 3 alum Evah Destruction. Through Dec. 22. Wednesdays, 7-9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth.

Intersex Awareness Advocates, artists share, celebrate achievements in the intersex community. Wed., Dec. 15, 4pm. Online. Free. linktr.ee/intersexawareness.

Divina Latinx queerness. Wed., Dec. 15, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/divinaaustintx.