Opinion: Be Kind With Refugees

Located between the Orinoco River and the Caribbean Sea in Venezuela, there lies a small town called El Tigre. That's the place my parents chose as home when they emigrated from China in 1953. As they escaped from the Chinese Communist Revolution and searched for better opportunities, my parents not only survived but also thrived in a new country where they knew no one and had to speak a different language and even learn a new alphabet. However, our childhood was not easy as we lived in some sort of isolation. Even though my brothers and I were born in Venezuela, we were foreigners in the eyes of native Venezuelans. I cannot forget their derogatory comments accusing us of being thieves or their demeaning sexist remarks. Although I appreciate the country my brothers and I grew up in, we experienced a level of cruelty that compels me to write this article.

I want to encourage my friends, colleagues, and all the people of the United States to support immigrants, especially refugees. I know firsthand that immigrants can make significant contributions to society. My parents, like many foreigners at the time, got into the trading business, which was the basis to build a better life for my family. Today, my two brothers and I hold doctoral degrees, and my sister went to medical school. By all measures, our family is a great immigration success story. However, this could not have been possible if Venezuela, my home country, had not opened the doors to us initially.

Unfortunately, the situation in Venezuela has changed since President Nicolas Maduro took power in 2013. Violence, insecurity, and threats along with shortages of food and medicine and constant blackouts have pushed around 6 million Venezuelans to leave the country. Last May, nearly 7,500 Venezuelans were detained by Border Patrol agents along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The situation in Afghanistan also changed radically when this fall the Taliban took control of Kabul, the capital, after the U.S. withdrew American troops from this country. As a result, over 123,000 civilians have been evacuated and around 3.5 million Afghans have been displaced due to internal fights.

In August, Haiti was hit by a 7.2 earthquake followed by Tropical Storm Grace, aggravating already dire conditions in this country, which was still recovering from another earthquake that hit 10 years ago. Haitians fled to the Texas-Mexico border, where 14,500 migrants are staying under a bridge in poor conditions.

Many countries have joined efforts to support these refugees to ensure they have food and a place to live. However, there is a struggle that we – individuals rather than governments – are in a better position to address and that is the emotional support refugees may need to feel welcome in our communities. From my own experience, I can attest there is no money that can fund this type of support but only our willingness and true love. I understand some people are afraid that an influx of refugees may trigger higher costs in our social programs. However, research conducted by the National Immigration Forum has shown how refugees have contributed to the U.S. economy by filling needed jobs. Many refugees have also started their own businesses. Some people may also argue that refugees spread infectious diseases. However, a study conducted by the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health found no indication migrants spread diseases. In fact, immigrants are more likely to support health services, as a report published by The Journal of the American Medical Association found that 16% of health care workers were born in another country. Last, people may be afraid of the political ideologies these refugees may bring. After all, refugees have the fundamental right to hold and express their political views. A study conducted by UNHCR recommends informing refugees of their responsibilities and limitations on politically motivated activities. The study also states problems of these nature are often caused by a small minority group.

I encourage anyone reading this piece to reach out and engage refugees to help them become an integral part of our society. In the end, refugees are simply human beings seeking better opportunities: the opportunity to learn, the opportunity to have a job, and the opportunity to provide a better life to their loved ones.

Derrick Bonyuet is an assistant professor at Huston-Tillotson University. He is also a Public Voices Fellow of the OpEd Project.

The Chronicle welcomes submissions of opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Find guidelines and tips at austinchronicle.com/contact/opinion.