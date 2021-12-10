Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Dec. 10, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The first sans-serif font was created by the foundry of William Caslon, not for the Latin alphabet, but for 18th century academic works on the Etruscans.

Education expert Frank Cyr (1900-95) ensured that school buses are all the same color, officially known as National Glossy School Bus Yellow.

Splitfin flashlight fish live in the Central and Western Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea. They have organs near their eyes that contain bioluminescent bacteria that emit light. The fish can rotate the light organs or blink to flicker on and off to detect prey in the dark.

The part of Sam in Casablanca was played by Dooley Wilson. Outside of film, he played drums and sang but had to fake his piano playing in the film.

Former President Jimmy Carter and Motown Records founder Berry Gordy are second cousins, related through great-grandfather James Thomas Gordy, who was a white slave owner.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Dec. 3, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Nov. 26, 2021

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Vancerts anniversary & bike night w/ Crypt Trip, White Dog, Black Syrup
Stubb's
Robert Hines
at The Creek and the Cave
Kelly Kline’s Pink Santa Toy Drive at Multiple locations
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  