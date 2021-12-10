Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The first sans-serif font was created by the foundry of William Caslon, not for the Latin alphabet, but for 18th century academic works on the Etruscans.

Education expert Frank Cyr (1900-95) ensured that school buses are all the same color, officially known as National Glossy School Bus Yellow.

Splitfin flashlight fish live in the Central and Western Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea. They have organs near their eyes that contain bioluminescent bacteria that emit light. The fish can rotate the light organs or blink to flicker on and off to detect prey in the dark.

The part of Sam in Casablanca was played by Dooley Wilson. Outside of film, he played drums and sang but had to fake his piano playing in the film.

Former President Jimmy Carter and Motown Records founder Berry Gordy are second cousins, related through great-grandfather James Thomas Gordy, who was a white slave owner.