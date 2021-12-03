We Have an Issue: Gift Cozy

I haven't actually counted, but I'd wager we have at least a hundred ideas for holiday presents in this, our annual Gift Guide issue. Here's one more.

I've got a group of friends I get together with once a week to make dinner and heckle our way through some trashy dating reality show. This time last year, our weekly get-togethers were still happening exclusively outdoors and it was getting pretty chilly, so for Christmas I got everyone hot water bottles to warm their laps. As I recall, we only used them once or twice as a group; at some point we had to throw in the towel on our outdoor watch parties. But that humble hot water bottle warmed my feet for another five months. The moment this fall the temperature dropped below 70 degrees, I dragged that blue-sweatered sucker back out and it's been toasting my toes ever since. It is the coziest.

But since we're being honest, I ordered those hot water bottles from a certain online retailer, and I don't feel good about that. By contrast, our Gift Guide issue by and large focuses on Austin-made and -sold products. And of course, for the progressive media fan in your life, there's always the Chronicle's online store (austinchronicle.com/store), where you can find Year of the Tiger onesies, Giving a F*ck T-shirts, Chron mascot Hank the 3-Legged Dog merch, and much more.

Whoever you're shopping for, you're sure to find some inspiration in this issue.

Call for Interns

Speaking of progressive media fans: Ever wondered what it's like to work at an alt-weekly? The Chronicle is currently accepting applications for the spring semester. Our office is back open again – more on that next week – so this will be the first intern class to work in the building in two years. Find out more info at austinchronicle.com/jobs. Deadline to apply is Dec. 6.

Online This Week

Guide to Gifting Queerly: Qmmunity's Beth Sullivan and James Scott pick their favorite queer-made and queer-sold goods this season.

Oh, the Humanity: Stephen Karam talks about the hidden horror of his Broadway adaptation, The Humans.

Making the Flowers Bloom: Environment look supervisor (and UT alum) Jay Jackson discusses his work on Disney's animated feature Encanto.

Video Premiere: Me Nd Adam adventure through Oklahoma in "I Only Feel Alive When I'm Stoned."

Putting the Work In: Sean Baker explains the scummy allure of Texas City and his porn research (no, really) behind Red Rocket.

The Austin Chronicle Show on KOOP 91.7FM

This week, Kevin Curtin speaks with Julian Towers about his BoomBaptist cover story, and Richard Whittaker and Kimberley Jones recommend unconventional holiday movies.

Tune in Fridays, 6pm, to KOOP Community Radio. Past episodes at austinchronicle.com/av.

Election, Environment, Government, Growth / Development, Health & Human Services, Housing,

Issues, Media, Transportation