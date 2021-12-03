Qmmunity: Queer-to-Queer Cheer

"Death Before Decency" – how's that for some holiday cheer? Blame it on this week's Chronicle gift guide issue, but I've been reminiscing about some of my most treasured gifts of queer years past. At the top of that list lies a very special, metal-AF emblazoned T-shirt gifted to me some years ago by Austin-turned-Canadian lez rocker Gretchen Phillips. Like any memorable gift, it carries a fascinating story: In the early Eighties, the so-called Austin Citizens for Decency collected enough signatures to hold an election on a housing ordinance that, if passed, would legalize discrimation based on sexual orientation. This, understandably, was a BFD, as many have recounted to me in their retellings of the cause célèbre. In response, a fierce opposition formed – largely led by Citizens for a United Austin, created by the now-defunct Austin Lesbian/Gay Political Caucus. Around this same time, Gretchen – freshly out of high school in Houston – landed in Austin, where one such day she found her way to an anti-ACD fundraiser, replete with "Death Before Decency" T-shirts for sale. For a queer Austin history freak, I'll always treasure having my very own piece of that history, but most importantly, Gretchen's generosity will always remind me of the importance and legacy of queers helping, supporting, rallying, and appreciating other queers. With the holigays approaching, I and James Scott reckon Qmmunity's gift guide is an excellent place to start if you're looking to treat somebody else (or yourself) with some queer cheer. From CBD skincare to a$$-themed dad hats, you can find the guide at austinchronicle.com/qmmunity.

2 To Do

Austin Gay Men's Chorus Returns to the stage with an array of musical styles, ranging from Broadway to gospel, to fill St. Martin's with holiday spirit. Artistic Director Daniel Arredondo promises a few surprises, including some of the chorus's popular video productions. Dec. 3-5. Fri.-Sat., 8pm; Sun., 4pm. St. Martin's Lutheran Church, 606 W. 15th. $20-40. austingaymenschorus.org.

Holigay Market Make the Yuletide gay and "sleigh" with LGS and Eastside Pop Up, who've got a drag Santa photo booth, a craft area for kids, and a village of vendors and makers. Sun., Dec. 5, 11am-4pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport, 512/669-5412. fb.com/eastsidepopup.

Q'd Up

Britney's UnBEARable B-Day Bash Oh baby, baby. Thu., Dec. 2, 10:30pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth.

The Diva Ball Dedicated to the greatest divas. Fri., Dec. 3, 9pm. Cheer Ups, 900 Red River. No cover.

LGBTQIA Community Health & Resource Fair Plus a holiday craft fair. Sat., Dec. 4, 1-4pm. Krieg Field, 517 S. Pleasant Valley Rd. Free. fb.com/austinpublichealth.

Sir Rat Union Suit Party & Food Drive Do something nice if you plan to be naughty. Sat., Dec. 4, 5-9pm. Sir Rat Leather & Gear, 2511 E. Sixth, Bldg. B Unit A.

P.S. You Matter Live storytelling. Sat., Dec. 4, 6:30pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 610 N. I-35. linktr.ee/p.s.youmatter.

Gear Night Sat., Dec. 4, 10pm. The Iron Bear.

Self-Care Sunday For Austin's QTBIPOC communities. Sun., Dec. 5, 10am-noon. Wooldridge Square Park, 900 Guadalupe. Free. fb.com/austinblackpride.

Brunch With the Beckies Holigay fun. Sun., Dec. 5, noon-3pm. Ladybird Kitchen + Bar, 801 Red River.

enBiPa App Launch Party Open mic-meets-dance party. Sun., Dec. 5, 4pm. Cheer Ups. $10. enbipa.org.

Tacon Tuesday Drag! Tacos! Tue., Dec. 7, 7:30pm. Pueblo Viejo, 2410 E. Riverside Ste. H-8. $10. thelemagick.com.

Dragula Watch Party Through Dec. 22. Wednesdays, 7-9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth.