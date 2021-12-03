Columns

Qmmunity: Queer-to-Queer Cheer

Get in the holigay spirit with Austin Gay Men's Chorus, Little Gay Shop, and more events

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., Dec. 3, 2021

Ditto!
Ditto! (Photo by Beth Sullivan)

"Death Before Decency" – how's that for some holiday cheer? Blame it on this week's Chronicle gift guide issue, but I've been reminiscing about some of my most treasured gifts of queer years past. At the top of that list lies a very special, metal-AF emblazoned T-shirt gifted to me some years ago by Austin-turned-Canadian lez rocker Gretchen Phillips. Like any memorable gift, it carries a fascinating story: In the early Eighties, the so-called Austin Citizens for Decency collected enough signatures to hold an election on a housing ordinance that, if passed, would legalize discrimation based on sexual orientation. This, understandably, was a BFD, as many have recounted to me in their retellings of the cause célèbre. In response, a fierce opposition formed – largely led by Citizens for a United Austin, created by the now-defunct Austin Lesbian/Gay Political Caucus. Around this same time, Gretchen – freshly out of high school in Houston – landed in Austin, where one such day she found her way to an anti-ACD fundraiser, replete with "Death Before Decency" T-shirts for sale. For a queer Austin history freak, I'll always treasure having my very own piece of that history, but most importantly, Gretchen's generosity will always remind me of the importance and legacy of queers helping, supporting, rallying, and appreciating other queers. With the holigays approaching, I and James Scott reckon Qmmunity's gift guide is an excellent place to start if you're looking to treat somebody else (or yourself) with some queer cheer. From CBD skincare to a$$-themed dad hats, you can find the guide at austinchronicle.com/qmmunity.

2 To Do

Austin Gay Men's Chorus Returns to the stage with an array of musical styles, ranging from Broadway to gospel, to fill St. Martin's with holiday spirit. Artistic Director Daniel Arredondo promises a few surprises, including some of the chorus's popular video productions. Dec. 3-5. Fri.-Sat., 8pm; Sun., 4pm. St. Martin's Lutheran Church, 606 W. 15th. $20-40. austingaymenschorus.org.

Holigay Market Make the Yuletide gay and "sleigh" with LGS and Eastside Pop Up, who've got a drag Santa photo booth, a craft area for kids, and a village of vendors and makers. Sun., Dec. 5, 11am-4pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport, 512/669-5412. fb.com/eastsidepopup.

Q'd Up

Britney's UnBEARable B-Day Bash Oh baby, baby. Thu., Dec. 2, 10:30pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth.

The Diva Ball Dedicated to the greatest divas. Fri., Dec. 3, 9pm. Cheer Ups, 900 Red River. No cover.

LGBTQIA Community Health & Resource Fair Plus a holiday craft fair. Sat., Dec. 4, 1-4pm. Krieg Field, 517 S. Pleasant Valley Rd. Free. fb.com/austinpublichealth.

Sir Rat Union Suit Party & Food Drive Do something nice if you plan to be naughty. Sat., Dec. 4, 5-9pm. Sir Rat Leather & Gear, 2511 E. Sixth, Bldg. B Unit A.

P.S. You Matter Live storytelling. Sat., Dec. 4, 6:30pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 610 N. I-35. linktr.ee/p.s.youmatter.

Gear Night Sat., Dec. 4, 10pm. The Iron Bear.

Self-Care Sunday For Austin's QTBIPOC communities. Sun., Dec. 5, 10am-noon. Wooldridge Square Park, 900 Guadalupe. Free. fb.com/austinblackpride.

Brunch With the Beckies Holigay fun. Sun., Dec. 5, noon-3pm. Ladybird Kitchen + Bar, 801 Red River.

enBiPa App Launch Party Open mic-meets-dance party. Sun., Dec. 5, 4pm. Cheer Ups. $10. enbipa.org.

Tacon Tuesday Drag! Tacos! Tue., Dec. 7, 7:30pm. Pueblo Viejo, 2410 E. Riverside Ste. H-8. $10. thelemagick.com.

Dragula Watch Party Through Dec. 22. Wednesdays, 7-9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth.

Want more queer? Visit austinchronicle.com/qmmunity
More Qmmunity columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Austin LGBTQIA
Qmmunity: Cold Nights, Hot Burlesque
Qmmunity: Cold Nights, Hot Burlesque
Bizarre Stripper Burlesque’s second anniversary show and more queer events to keep you warm

Beth Sullivan, Nov. 5, 2021

Qmmunity: Austin Reaffirms Commitment to Protecting Intersex Rights
Qmmunity: Austin Reaffirms Commitment to Protecting Intersex Rights
Plus, don’t miss this week’s queer Halloween parties

Beth Sullivan, Oct. 29, 2021

More Qmmunity
Qmmunity: An Austin Queersgiving
Qmmunity: An Austin Queersgiving
Iron Bear’s turkey dinner and more events to give queer thanks

Beth Sullivan, Nov. 26, 2021

Qmmunity: A Week of Trans Remembrance and Awareness
Qmmunity: A Week of Trans Remembrance and Awareness
Recognizing those we’ve lost and those we love in the transgender community

James Scott, Nov. 19, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin LGBTQIA, Austin LGBTQIA, Austin Citizens for Decency, Gift Guide 2021, Qmmunity Gift Guide 2021, Gretchen Phillips, Holiday events 2021, The Little Gay Shop, Qmmunity Gift Guide 2021, Citizens for a United Austin, Austin Lesbian / Gay Political Caucus, Austin Gay Men's Chorus, Eastside Pop Up

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
BMI Songwriter Series w/ Chief Cleopatra, Giulia Millanta, Scott Collins, Marlon Sexton, Rod Williams, Shelley Mac
Saxon Pub
Blue Genie Art Bazaar
at Blue Genie Art Bazaar
Friday Foster
at AFS Cinema
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  