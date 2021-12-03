Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Former game show host Bob Barker will be 98 on 12/12/2021. Dick Van Dyke will be 96 on 12/13/2021. Actress Betty White will be 100 on 1/17/2022.

Taylor Swift's extended version of "All Too Well" (10 min., 13 sec.) has ousted Don McLean's "American Pie" (8 min., 42 sec.) as the longest No. 1 hit.

TV icon Jackie Gleason had a house built for him in Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., that was dubbed "Round Rock Hill" by Popular Mechanics. The house was completely round – even the furniture and stairs. Gleason also had an easy listening orchestra that performed a song he wrote called "Round Rock Riff."

Author Agatha Christie was an avid surfer, having learned the sport in the 1920s.

Hank Williams' final show was Dec. 19, 1952, at the Skyline Club, 11306 N. Lamar, in Austin. Williams' widow Billie Jean Jones married Johnny Horton in 1953. On the night of Nov. 4-5, 1960, Horton performed at the Skyline Club, and he died in a car accident after that show.