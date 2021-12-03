Columns

Day Trips: Holiday Gift Guide

A wish list for the travelers in your life

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Dec. 3, 2021


Photo by Gerald E. McLeod

A daytripper's Christmas wish list:

Gaido's pecan pie. Only available during the holidays, these hefty Texas pies are a tradition from one of Galveston's oldest seafood restaurants. Have the round or Texas-shaped pecan delight delivered or use it as an excuse to visit the island city.


A gift certificate to Canyon of the Eagles Nature Park and Resort. Nothing brings an "ahh" moment like sitting in a rocking chair on a rustic cabin porch watching the sunset over Lake Buchanan at the isolated lodging.

A bottle of Texas wine, craft beer, or distilled beverage. Of course the best way to select a local adult beverage is to go to the source for a tasting.

Being Texan: Essays, Recipes, and Advice for the Lone Star Way of Life by the editors of Texas Monthly. John Wayne contributed to overcrowding by romanticizing the myth of Texas with all those cowboy movies. Then air conditioning made the sweltering summers bearable to Californians and New Yorkers. Now all that talk about barbecue and tacos threatens some of our most cherished traditions with long lines. Is it any wonder a handbook on how to be a Texan is needed? We can't put the genie back in the bottle, but we can teach the newbies, and some natives, how to act. The book is also full of potential day trips.


A cellphone signal booster. I'm all in favor of putting down electronic devices and looking out the car window, but sometimes that computer in your pocket can be a lifeline. There are areas in this huge state where cell reception is weaker than a roadhouse margarita. The boosters are pricey, but what's a security blanket worth?

1,578th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Polak’s Sawsage Farm, Karnes City
Day Trips: Polak’s Sawsage Farm, Karnes City
Savory sausages and delectable desserts worth the trip

Gerald E. McLeod, Nov. 26, 2021

Day Trips: Fulton Fishing Pier, Rockport/Fulton
Day Trips: Fulton Fishing Pier, Rockport/Fulton
Popular angling spot reopens after Hurricane Harvey damage

Gerald E. McLeod, Nov. 19, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Gift Guide Issue, Gaido's pecan pie, Canyon of the Eagles Nature Park and Resort, Lake Buchanan, Being Texan, Texas Monthly

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
BMI Songwriter Series w/ Chief Cleopatra, Giulia Millanta, Scott Collins, Marlon Sexton, Rod Williams, Shelley Mac
Saxon Pub
Blue Genie Art Bazaar
at Blue Genie Art Bazaar
Friday Foster
at AFS Cinema
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  