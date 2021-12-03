Day Trips: Holiday Gift Guide

A daytripper's Christmas wish list:

Gaido's pecan pie. Only available during the holidays, these hefty Texas pies are a tradition from one of Galveston's oldest seafood restaurants. Have the round or Texas-shaped pecan delight delivered or use it as an excuse to visit the island city.

A gift certificate to Canyon of the Eagles Nature Park and Resort. Nothing brings an "ahh" moment like sitting in a rocking chair on a rustic cabin porch watching the sunset over Lake Buchanan at the isolated lodging.

A bottle of Texas wine, craft beer, or distilled beverage. Of course the best way to select a local adult beverage is to go to the source for a tasting.

Being Texan: Essays, Recipes, and Advice for the Lone Star Way of Life by the editors of Texas Monthly. John Wayne contributed to overcrowding by romanticizing the myth of Texas with all those cowboy movies. Then air conditioning made the sweltering summers bearable to Californians and New Yorkers. Now all that talk about barbecue and tacos threatens some of our most cherished traditions with long lines. Is it any wonder a handbook on how to be a Texan is needed? We can't put the genie back in the bottle, but we can teach the newbies, and some natives, how to act. The book is also full of potential day trips.

A cellphone signal booster. I'm all in favor of putting down electronic devices and looking out the car window, but sometimes that computer in your pocket can be a lifeline. There are areas in this huge state where cell reception is weaker than a roadhouse margarita. The boosters are pricey, but what's a security blanket worth?

