Just shy of two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the arrival of this holigay season's cooked up another bizarre medley of emotions: a sometimes-good, sometimes-not-so-good soup of grief, gratitude, and the lingering uneasiness that is living through a global health crisis. New this year, however – at least as I see things – is an edge of hope. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, Austin's much-loved Iron Bear is hosting its equally much-loved Thanksgiving dinner and potluck – a tradition among Austin's LGBTQmmunity that I know many have missed. Also back on the horizon is the Hill Country Ride for AIDS' 2022 season – its first in-person one since 2019 – which the org celebrates in time for World AIDS Day next Wed., Dec. 1 (see below).

From my queer self to yours: I am so thankful for each and every Austinite that calls this LGBTQmmunity home.

2 to Do

Iron Bear T-Day Dinner Give thanks with Austin's bears (and bear lovers) as the Downtown bar sells turkey dinners, including all the fixins, while supplies last. There will also be a table for folks to share items with other guests, so plan accordingly. Thu., Nov. 25, 3pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Diva Ball House of Lepore's Ms. Girl6 and BabiBoi present a ball dedicated to the greatest divas of the past, present, and future. Categories celebrate looks inspired by Grace Jones, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and more. Sat., Nov. 27, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. No cover.

Q'd Up

Dragula Watch Party With alum Evah Destruction. Wednesdays, 7-9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth.

Highland BDSM Show Naughty, naughty. Thursdays, 10:15pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. No cover.

Julie Nolen's T-DAY & B-Day Bash Queer country crooner celebrates. Thu., Nov. 25, 10pm. Saxon Pub, 1320 S. Lamar. fb.com/julieeffinnolen.

Vanessa Van Cartier Drag Race Holland winner delights. Sun., Nov. 28, 7 & 10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. $0-200. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Noche Latino Latinx music hits all night. Sundays, 10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth.

2022 HCRA Launch honoring World AIDS Day, plus HCRA's new season. Wed., Dec. 1, 6:30-9pm. Austin Beerworks, 3001 Industrial Terrace. Free. fb.com/hillcountryrideforaids.

World AIDS Day Book Launch & Celebration UT-Austin's Karma Chávez celebrates release of new book, The Borders of AIDS. Wed., Dec. 1, 6:30-8:30pm. TreeGarden, 638 Tillery. Free (RSVP required). fb.com/bookwomanaustin.

Divina Latinx queerness. Wed., Dec. 1, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/divinaaustintx.

Holiday Toy Drive Donate new (and unwrapped) toys, clothing, and shoes; see website for drop-off sites. Through Dec. 10. austinlgbtchamber.com/toydrive.