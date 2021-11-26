Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

An adult giraffe heart weighs about 25 pounds.

JFK's last meal was coffee, orange juice, two boiled (five-minute) eggs, some toast, and marmalade on the side.

In November 1721, a bomb was thrown into the home of Puritan clergyman Cotton Mather. Smallpox had struck Boston and Mather encouraged people to get inoculated. The bomb didn't go off and a message was attached to it that said, "Cotton Mather, you dog, dam you! I'll inoculate you with this; with a pox to you."

Actor Larry Hagman (1931-2012) took one day a week in which he remained silent.

A U.S. Mint official claimed in a November 2012 meeting that most of the 2.4 billion $1 coins minted in the previous five years were not in circulation. The American public likes $1 bills vs. $1 coins.