Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Nov. 26, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

An adult giraffe heart weighs about 25 pounds.

JFK's last meal was coffee, orange juice, two boiled (five-minute) eggs, some toast, and marmalade on the side.

In November 1721, a bomb was thrown into the home of Puritan clergyman Cotton Mather. Smallpox had struck Boston and Mather encouraged people to get inoculated. The bomb didn't go off and a message was attached to it that said, "Cotton Mather, you dog, dam you! I'll inoculate you with this; with a pox to you."

Actor Larry Hagman (1931-2012) took one day a week in which he remained silent.

A U.S. Mint official claimed in a November 2012 meeting that most of the 2.4 billion $1 coins minted in the previous five years were not in circulation. The American public likes $1 bills vs. $1 coins.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Nov. 19, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Nov. 12, 2021

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
PHOTO GALLERIES
The Rolling Stones Live at Circuit of the Americas
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  