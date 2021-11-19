Qmmunity: A Week of Trans Remembrance and Awareness

Three months ago, the Qmmunity section planned to release a series of profile pieces on the Austin trans community to coincide with the Austin Pride Parade, itself scheduled for an alarming August weekend. Why alarming? Because, at the time, Austin's hospitalization numbers for the novel coronavirus were increasing and, well, parades and airborne pandemics don't match, do they? I remember clearly proofreading that week's Qmmunity column on print day, and double-checking a fact on Austin Pride's website only to find an hours-old post declaring the parade canceled. The column got a last minute rewrite – really, like, a few hours before we went to print – and all those pieces were tucked away.

That is, until this week – Trans Awareness Week – and we at The Austin Chronicle Qmmunity section are going to make you highly aware of several very cool, very interesting, and very exciting trans folks in our local scene. Which scene? Why, several scenes, in fact – art, music, performance, health care, etc. Trans people are everywhere, and they are multitudinous in their talents – a community deserving of celebration, if I do say so my trans self. Take a gander at the pieces online at austinchronicle.com/qmmunity.

Saturday marks the arrival of another Trans Day of Remembrance. This year so far there were at least 45 trans or gender nonconforming people killed – making it the most deadly year on record for the trans community. Not much of a mystery as to why: Anti-trans rhetoric permeates much of our legislative air, as well as a vocal chunk of social media, news media, and just regular ol' real life. How hard it is to thrive when both physical and governmental attacks surround us, and yet still the trans community continues to honor ourselves and each other. On Saturday, Nov. 20, take time to remember those we've lost since 1999 when TDoR was founded, with a list of those lost so far in 2021 at hrc.org.

2 to Do

The Night at the Museum Ball BabiBoi and Ms.GIRL6 from the House of Lepore present the night's ball dedicated to art- and museum-inspired lewks. Sun., Nov. 21, 6-10pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina. Free. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

Virtual Transgender Day of Remembrance Join the Transgender Education Network of Texas and its partners to honor the people we've lost this year to anti-trans violence and celebrate their lives. Mental health support will be offered through Zoom breakout rooms. Sat., Nov. 20, 6pm. Online. Free. fb.com/transtexas.

Q'd Up

Thanks for the Memories The United Court of Austin raises funds for its beneficiaries, Out Youth, Project Transitions, and ASHwell. Sat., Nov. 20, 7-9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. fb.com/unitedcourtofaustin.

Artpop: A Tribute Show "Botticelli Punk, Seashell Girl Art Funk." Celebrate the legacy of Lady Gaga's pop-disco album with drag, DJ BoyFriend, and more maximalism. Sat., Nov. 20, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Die Felicia Louisianna Purchase puts the scream in queen for an evening of horror drag. Featuring performances by Evah Destruction, Gothess Jasmine, Noodles, Sticky Gold, Ruby Knight, and Bulimianne Rhapsody. Sat., Nov. 20, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. fb.com/diefelicia.

Slide in the DMs Hosted by Angelina Martin, this showcase mines comedians' wildest online messages for comedic gold. Third Saturdays, 10pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $15 online, $20 at the door. fb.com/slideinthedmscomedy.

Stardust Burlesque Party Jolie Goodnight hosts a dazzling evening of striptease artists shimmyin' and shakin' throughout the night in a "Golden Age of Hollywood meets Saloon Burly-Q" show. Sat., Nov. 20, 10pm-12:30am. High Noon, 2000 E. Cesar Chavez. $5. joliegoodnight.com.

Turnabout Your fave Iron Bear employees host a one-night-only drag extravaganza to raise money for the ASHwell Sexual Health & Wellness Clinic. Sat., Nov. 20, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. $10 donation. fb.com/theironbearatx.