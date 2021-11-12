Qmmunity: Queer Moves, Queer Grooves

Don your freak-flag-flyin', most fabulous workout gear, y'all. Austin's queer fitness fanatic Erica Nix is in the midst of her first-ever feature-length film project, and she wants Austin's LGBTQmmunity – yes, you, dear reader – to be a part of its final dance sequence. Written and produced by local creative team This Is Not a Cult, which includes Nix, Jeremy Stilb, Sawyer Stoltz, and Jessica Gardner, Erica's First Holy Shit stars Nix as she "explores religion, psychedelic rituals, therapeutic healing, and politics" in what Stoltz describes as a satire of the "mass culture of seekers and society's insatiable need for personal fulfillment." Sounds trippy, yea? Perhaps it's only fitting that the film's dance finale calls for 100 (or so) queerdos movin' and groovin' outside City Hall (301 W. Second) to an aerobics dance routine. In order to be a part of the filming this Sunday, Nov. 14, noon-3pm, the most important thing is to register online at linktr.ee/workoutwithericanix beforehand, stresses Nix. That way you can start learning the routine through a practice video, and registration's also needed for you to be credited for all your sweet moves. Then, throw on some fun and bright clothes. "Think about your favorite John Waters character or perhaps you are a pedestrian that got swept up in the excitement," suggests Nix. "Kinky freaks, drag queens, Goddess – I dunno!" It's important to Nix that folks aren't intimidated by the routine, so she's included modifications for every move, which you can find in the practice video. "You can dance in a chair. You can use no arms and just feet. Just come and have fun! I want to capture my community in all its shapes, sizes, and abilities." Erica's First Holy Shit is expected to be released in early 2022, and stars Austin queerlebrities Hermajestie the Hung, Nikki DeVaughn, Tatiana Cholula, and more – and now you!

2 to Do

Paris Hilton vs. Lindsay Lohan Celebrate Poo Poo Platter's ninth birthday with PPP's drag tribute to big-time party grrrls Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan. Fri., Nov. 12, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. fb.com/poopooatx.

TGQ Social Hang out, make friends, and connect with resources at this much-loved meetup for everyone on the trans and genderqueer spectrum. Feeling a li'l shy? No worries! Come early at 5:30pm for a more personal meet and greet. Sun., Nov. 14, 6-9pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. Free. fb.com/tgqsocial.

Q'd Up

UnBEARable Thursdays Thursdays are a drag. Thu., Nov. 11, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth.

Frida Friday x Fuego QTBIPOC dance party, market. Fri., Nov. 12, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5-10.

Tina Burner entertains with her live singing cabaret comedy show. Nov. 12-13. Fri., 9pm; Sat., 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. $20-200. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

BYOK Bring your own kink. Sat., Nov. 13, 10pm. Oilcan's.

Kady Rain Music Video Release Plus a DJ set from p1nkstar. Sat., Nov. 13, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5.

Check-In Series With allgo. Nov. 14 & 18. Sun., 1-3pm; Thu., 6-7:30pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. fb.com/allgoqpoc.

Musical Mondays Sing along. Mondays, 9pm. The Iron Bear.

Vanguard A drag revolution. First & third Tuesdays, 10pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. $10 cover.

Dragula Watch Party with Dragula season 3 alum Evah Destruction. Wednesdays, 7-9pm. Oilcan's.

Gender-Inclusive Clothing & Stuff Swap Something new (to you). Wed., Nov. 17, noon-2pm. Gregory Plaza, 2101 Speedway, UT campus. fb.com/gscatut.