Opinion: Why Local Farms Matter

As an Austin native, buying locally has been ingrained in me since childhood. To me, that is what "Keep Austin Weird" means. However, I think that people forget that buying local includes buying locally grown food. I have always been passionate about farming, which is why I appreciate working as the produce sourcing and operations manager for Good Apple, where I get to buy bulk produce directly from the incredibly talented, hardworking farmers in Central Texas, then I help deliver that produce to people's doorsteps, making local food affordable and convenient. I believe that supporting local farms is one of the most important things we can do for our community, so I compiled a list of some of the top reasons to support local farms.

Local farms are better for the environment. Thirty percent of global greenhouse gas emissions are caused by industrial food production. Fruits and vegetables from large industrial farms are harvested using large machinery and then shipped far away (the average carrot travels over 1,800 miles before it reaches your plate). By eating local, seasonal produce, you dramatically reduce the carbon footprint of your meals.

Local farms create stronger ecosystems. They perform vital ecosystem services such as maintaining fertile soil, protecting water sources, preventing erosion, and replacing carbon dioxide with oxygen in the atmosphere. They also provide a habitat for wildlife, including thousands of species of beneficial insects, pollinators, and birds, which are crucial for preserving local biodiversity.

Local farms are at risk. More than 100,000 farms have been lost between 2011 and 2018 in the U.S., and 75% of all agricultural sales in the U.S. come from just 5% of operations. It can be hard, if not impossible, for small farms to compete in the world of big agriculture, but buying locally provides an alternative and a means to keep small farms in business.

Local farms preserve viable farmland. Because farmers who sell their food locally are paid more for their products, they are less likely to sell their farmland for development. This helps to preserve farmland. In Travis County alone, 9.3 acres of farmland are lost to development each day, and over the last 11 years Travis County has lost 25% of its farmland. Losing farmland at this rate is unprecedented, and returning developed land into farming in the future is costly, difficult, and environmentally damaging.

Local farms grow tastier food. Local produce is harvested at the peak of ripeness instead of being harvested early and then chemically ripened. Additionally, crop varieties at local farms are chosen for their taste rather than for their ability to survive packing and last for a long time on the shelf.

Local food is more nutritious. Fresh produce at the grocery store is often a week or more old, but the produce bought from local farmers' markets or CSA boxes are usually harvested only a few days prior. The longer fresh fruits and vegetables sit between harvest and mealtime, the more nutrients they lose. For example, vegetables lose 15-77% of their vitamin C within a week of harvest, and spinach loses half of its folate in 4-6 days after harvest.

By buying locally, we can be ethical consumers of our food.

Local food preserves genetic diversity. Small, local farms often grow many varieties of crops including heirloom varieties that provide a long harvest season and an array of colors, shapes, sizes, and flavors not found in grocery stores. Genetic diversity in crops helps protect against unexpected threats such as new pests or changing climates. It also creates improved varieties and allows us to adapt to our changing world.

Local farms give us control over the hidden costs of our food. These hidden costs include the negative environmental impacts from large industrial farming, the poor health outcomes associated with eating low quality food, and the low wages for farmworkers that increase poverty rates. By buying locally, we can be ethical consumers of our food.

Local farms build community. When you buy food that was grown locally, you are supporting the local economy and gaining insight into the seasons, the land, and your food. Local farms strengthen our relationships both with our environment and with each other.

Lucia Sewing-Cole is an Austin native and the produce sourcing and operations manager at Good Apple. She has five years of experience working with Central Texas farms, including her previous position as a farm specialist at Urban Roots. Lucia is passionate about farming and increasing access to locally grown produce for all Austinites.

