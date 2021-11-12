Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

On Saturday, September 6, 2014, on a course near Uttoxeter, England, Barry Charlton became the first tricycle rider to cover 100 miles in less than four hours.

"Deadnaming" is when you refer to a transgender person by their birth name rather than acknowledge their real name.

When pregnant scorpions are threatened and react by breaking off their tails, they lose their ability to defecate, ensuring a slow death by constipation.

At age 20 in 1955, Elvis Presley signed with Colonel Tom Parker. In November, Sun Studios sold his contract to RCA for $35,000, with $5,000 to Elvis in back royalties – a record amount at the time. "Heartbreak Hotel," Presley's first record for RCA, went to No. 1 and stayed there for eight weeks.

Rome has the most fountains of any city in the world.