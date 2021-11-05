Qmmunity: Cold Nights, Hot Burlesque

Hot, hot, hot. With temps beginning to dip in Austin (finally, FFS), we can't think of a better way to stay warm than with an evening of sultry drag and burlesque at Bizarre Stripper Burlesque's second-anniversary celebration, El Fuego Cabaret, this Friday, Nov. 5, at Elysium (deets below). BSB's carved out its reputation as Austin's all-trans burlesque troupe, and Friday's show holds special significance since it's the troupe's first in-person anniversary performance – ever – after last fall's COVID-19 situation necessitated a virtual-only celebration for BSB's first birthday. "All of our performers are vaccinated and are excited to perform onstage again," BSB founder and producer Jinxy Deviate tells me. Besides BSB's stellar cast of mainstays – many of whom you'll recognize from lending their talents to other local troupes – Friday's audience will also be treated to performances from the group's newest cast members, Daddy Max and Gothess Jasmine; plus, Dallas' Onyx Fury will grace the stage. Can't make it out but still want to support BSB? Fret not, as all of the troupe's virtual shows from last year are available for purchase online (somekindofbizarrestripper.com), and donations are accepted through CashApp (donate to $bsbproductions). Looking toward the future, Deviate says BSB is excited for more shows, new merch, and to continue highlighting trans burlesque performers. "We're not a drag show – we're a celebration of trans bodies."

El Fuego Cabaret Celebrate BSB's second anniversary with a night that promises to be hotter than hot. Featuring performances by cast members, special guests, and pre-show and intermission go-go dancers. Fri., Nov. 5, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. GA, $20-35; VIP, $100 (seats four). fb.com/bizarreburlesque.

Blackout It's Britney, b!tch. Mascara Rivers and CupCake pay tribute to Britney Spears' Blackout with local drag artists performing songs from the album. Themed cocktails, a Britney costume contest, and a DJ set by Ruby Knight will have you saying, "Gimme, gimme – more." Mon., Nov. 8, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10-12. bit.ly/itsbritneyblackout.

Pelvis Wrestley & Letting Up Despite Great Faults Catch Austin's Letting Up Despite Great Faults and Pelvis Wrestley on CUC's outside stage. Must be age 21 & up to party. Thu., Nov. 4, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. No cover. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

UnBEARable Eurodance Party Revel in synthesizer riffs and drum machine beats with the drag Dames of the Den. Thu., Nov. 4, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. No cover. fb.com/chique.filatio.

Frida Friday ATX Frida Friday brings the vibes, QTBIPOC vendors bring the cool AF goods, and DJ KickIt brings the tunes. Fri., Nov. 5, 6-10pm. Lustre Pearl East, 114 Linden Free entry. fb.com/fridafridayatx.

Future Ancestors Gallery Opening & Art Fair Celebrate Little Gay Shop's inaugural year in the Austin Studio Tour with the opening of Camille Lema and DeLoné's "Future Ancestors" show, plus a market showcasing local queer artists. Sat., Nov. 6, 11am-3pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport. Free entry. thelittlegayshop.com.

Self-Care Sunday For Austin's QTBIPOC communities, hang out and enjoy some TLC with yoga. Sun., Nov. 7, 10am-noon. Wooldridge Square Park, 900 Guadalupe. Free. fb.com/austinblackpride.

Frida Friday ATX Chase away the Sunday scaries with a QTBIPOC vendor market, live DJs, and more fun. Sun., Nov. 7, noon-5pm. Meanwhile Brewing Co., 3901 Promontory Point. Free entry. fb.com/fridafridayatx.

Sir Rat Kink Bingo Come in gear, leather, uniform, everything else for a kinky good time. Sun., Nov. 7, 4-7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

LGBTQ Quality of Life Advisory Commission Meeting See agenda for details, meeting location. Mon., Nov. 8, 7pm. Location TBA. austintexas.gov/lgbtq.

Disco Dandies & Divas Get your glam on as the Boyz of Austin party like Studio 54 never closed, featuring special guests Hermajestie the Hung and Mars. Tue., Nov. 9, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5-10. fb.com/boyzofaustin.

Austin LGBT Chamber Holiday Toy Drive Austin's queer business chamber hosts its annual drive for new (and unwrapped) toys, clothing, and shoes for local children. Donations will go to children and families enrolled in LifeWorks programs and CASA of Travis County programs. See website for drop-off locations and suggested donations. Through Dec. 10. austinlgbtchamber.com/toydrive.