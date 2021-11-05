Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Nov. 5, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

St. Florian is the patron saint of Austria, Poland, firefighters, chimney sweeps, and brewers. He was responsible for leading firefighting brigades.

"Sic" is short for "sic erat scriptum." It means "Thus it was written" and is used to cite a work with a spelling mistake in it.

In 2015, Ted Cruz cooked bacon by wrapping it up with aluminum foil on the muzzle of an AR-15 rifle. After firing it repeatedly, he tried some with a plastic fork and exclaimed, "Mmm, machine-gun bacon."

Pigeons raise their young on chunky milk called crop milk. Very different than mammalian milk, it is a semi-solid substance produced in the pigeons' digestive tract that is somewhat like pale yellow cottage cheese and is extremely high in protein and fat.

One of Tom Hanks' favorite books is Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky. Whistleblower Edward Snowden also likes it.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Oct. 29, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Oct. 22, 2021

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Big Medium: Austin Studio Tour
Scottish Highland Games
at Pioneer Farms
Sir Rat Kink Bingo
at Oilcan's
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  