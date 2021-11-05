Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

St. Florian is the patron saint of Austria, Poland, firefighters, chimney sweeps, and brewers. He was responsible for leading firefighting brigades.

"Sic" is short for "sic erat scriptum." It means "Thus it was written" and is used to cite a work with a spelling mistake in it.

In 2015, Ted Cruz cooked bacon by wrapping it up with aluminum foil on the muzzle of an AR-15 rifle. After firing it repeatedly, he tried some with a plastic fork and exclaimed, "Mmm, machine-gun bacon."

Pigeons raise their young on chunky milk called crop milk. Very different than mammalian milk, it is a semi-solid substance produced in the pigeons' digestive tract that is somewhat like pale yellow cottage cheese and is extremely high in protein and fat.

One of Tom Hanks' favorite books is Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky. Whistleblower Edward Snowden also likes it.