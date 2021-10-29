Qmmunity: Austin Reaffirms Commitment to Protecting Intersex Rights

Happy Intersex Awareness Day, y'all! Celebrated annually on Oct. 26, IAD recognizes the voices and rights of intersex folks, encouraging all of us to take action in calling for the end of nonconsensual intersex surgeries and protesting against anti-intersex legislation. Austin's formally recognized IAD since 2019, and just last week City Council took another step in reaffirming the city's commitment to protecting intersex rights by becoming the first city in the South (and the second nationwide after New York City) to condemn nonconsensual surgeries on intersex children. The resolution also directs City Manager Spencer Cronk to explore the implementation of a public education campaign to provide accurate, affirming info to doctors and parents of intersex children. Although LGBTQIA identities are all distinct, our rights are intertwined, so it's imperative that we're including intersex folks in our conversations about queer and trans rights – with our friends, fam, work posse, and representatives. And to the folks who leave out "intersex" from your definitions of LGBTQIA? I see you – please do better.

2 to Do

Disco Bloodbath Sister Fisters rise from the dead just in time for their annual queer Halloween party hosted by Honey Baby. Live music by Jotomagico, Y2K, p1nkstar, and BabiBoi; DJ sets; a drag show; a costume contest; and more will send shivers down your spine. Sun., Oct. 31, 9:30pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $8-10 (presale); $10-20 (door). fb.com/sisterfisters.

Día de los Muertos Live music, dance, and an intersectional BIPOC, queer, Latinx, and locally centered mercado y más with 35-plus booths from local artisanal craft vendors, curated by Frida Friday ATX. Sun., Oct. 31, 2-8pm. Waterloo Park, 500 E. 12th. Free. waterloogreenway.org.

Q'd Up

Crip Conversations around intersex justice and disability justice. Thu., Oct. 28, 1:30-3pm. Online. fb.com/gscatut.

Bliss screening in partnership with SWOP ATX. Thu., Oct. 28, 7pm. Galaxy Highland 10, 6700 Middle Fiskville. agliff.org.

Drama Club with Mascara Rivers. Thu., Oct. 28, 10:30-11:30pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. No cover.

Elvira Tribute Party Queen of scream. Thu., Oct. 28, 7pm. Far Out, 8504 S. Congress. $10. bit.ly/faroutelvira.

Play Dead with alternative drag and ballroom. Thu., Oct. 28, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $25+. playdeadparty.com.

Bewitching Hour Spooky and seductive virtual burlesque. Thu., Oct. 28, 9pm. Online. $10+. thejigglewattsburlesque.com.

Sober Spooktacular Celebrate in a queer- and sober-friendly environment. Fri., Oct. 29, 7-11:45pm. Sans Bar, 1818 E. 12th. $5 donation. fb.com/embraceatx.

Fuego ATX QTBIPOC dance party! Fri., Oct. 29, 8pm. Cheer Ups, 900 Red River. $5-10.

Tits or Treats BCB's naughty night of ghoulishly good burlesque. Fri., Oct. 29, 8-11:30pm. Sterling Event Center, 6134 Hwy. 290 E. $20+. fb.com/batcitybombshells.

Neon Circus Feaky circus fun. Fri.-Sat., Oct. 29-30, 10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/harrysdarkbar.

Getting to Know the Goddess The Burning Times doc. Sat., Oct. 30, 7-9pm. Online. fb.com/bookwomanaustin.

NightBears on Sixth Street at Austin's only bear bar. Sat., Oct. 30, 10pm. The Iron Bear. fb.com/theironbearatx.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Costumes encouraged. Sat., Oct. 30, 10pm. Austin Bouldering Project, 979 Springdale #150. $20. rocketcinematexas.com.

80s Halloween Bash Must be 21 & up to party. Sun., Oct. 31, 3-9pm. Rain, 217 W. Fourth. No cover.

HallurQween Drag treats. Sun., Oct. 31, 9pm. Cedar Street Courtyard, 208-C W. Fourth. $10+. veventstx.com.

Scaryaoke As in Halloween karaoke, y'all. Sun., Oct. 31, 9pm. The Iron Bear.

Queer Chamber Luncheon Don't forget: RSVP required. Tue., Nov. 2, noon. The County Line Bar-B-Q, 6500 Bee Caves Rd. fb.com/austinlgbtbiz.

Vanguard transports Coco's rooftop into a revolutionary dimension of out-of-this-world drag. Tue., Nov. 2, 10pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. $10 cover.