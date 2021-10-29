Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

President Theodore Roosevelt hated the nickname "Teddy."

Bela Lugosi was a practical joker. At his Hollywood parties, he would hire a comedian to act as butler who would spill drinks on guests.

According to author Scott Weidensaul, a recent study of decades of data revealed that nearly a third of all birds (nearly 3 billion) have vanished from North America in the last 50 years.

Stridulate means to make a shrill creaking noise by rubbing together special bodily structures used especially by male insects such as crickets or grasshoppers.

Actress Kate Beckinsale was born Kathrin Romary Beckinsale. Romary means "famously strong."