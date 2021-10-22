Columns

Qmmunity: Austin's Frighteningly Fabulous Queer Halloween Parties

Trick or treat yo'self to Goth Prom, Little Gay Shop of Horrors, and more

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., Oct. 22, 2021


Fuego turns up thrice for the Halloqueer season (Courtesy of Frida Friday ATX)

As we head into this season of Gay Christmas, Austin's qmmunity is in for a whole lotta treats (or tricks) with not one but two weekends packed with spooky drag shows, queer cult horror screenings, titillating burlesque, and so much more Halloween fun guaranteed to thrill you and chill you. To get a jump start on planning your Halloqueer celebrations – and make sure you grab your tix before they sell out – check out these six frighteningly fabulous events:

Goth Prom
The prom of your nightmares with Die Felicia's frightening cast of drag hellhounds and special guests.
Fri., Oct. 22, 10pm.
Elysium, 705 Red River. $10-15.
fb.com/diefelicia

Little Gay Shop of Horrors
Get in the spirit and trick-or-treat yo'self to something fun from the 30-plus local vendors and makers.
Sun., Oct. 24, 11am-4pm.
The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport. Free.
fb.com/thelittlegayshop

Fuego
Austin's QTBIPOC dance party hosts two spooky nights at Lustre Pearl South (10400 Menchaca Rd.) this Fri.-Sat., Oct. 22-23, at 7pm, then join 'em at Cheer Ups (900 Red River) next Fri., Oct. 29, 8pm ($5-10).

Halloween With the Queens
Screening of Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, drag from Extragrams!, and music from Caleb De Casper.
Thu., Oct. 28, 7pm.
The Far Out Lounge & Stage, 8504 S. Congress. $10.
bit.ly/faroutelvira

Tits or Treats
The Bat City Bombshells present a naughty night of ghoulishly good burlesque.
Fri., Oct. 29, 8-11:30pm.
Sterling Event Center, 6134 Hwy. 290 E. $20+.
fb.com/batcitybombshells

Disco Bloodbath
The Sister Fisters rise from the dead just in time for their annual queer Halloween party hosted by Honey Baby.
Sun., Oct. 31, 9:30pm.
Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $8-20.
fb.com/sisterfisters

2 to Do

OUTlaw Pride Fest Austin's first-ever queer country music festival featuring the legendary "Grandfather of Gay Country," Patrick Haggerty, and his band Lavender Country; Jaime Wyatt; Adeem the Artist; Buffalo Gals; Devin Jake; and more. See online for our interview with Haggerty. Sat., Oct. 23, 3pm-12mid. Rustic Tap, 613 W. Sixth. $15 suggested donation. outlawpridefest.com.

Fanny Screening Doc chronicles the history and present of groundbreaking rock band Fanny, which originated in the Sixties. Filmmaker Lisa Donato will moderate a Q&A with guitarist Patti Quatro following the screening. Wed., Oct. 27, 7:30pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. $10-13. austinfilm.org/cinema.

Q'd Up

Jennifer's Body RSVP required. Fri., Oct. 22, 6:30-10pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport. thelittlegayshop.com.

Carnival Nocturne Dazzling burlesque! Fridays, 9pm. The Grandstand, 115-B San Jacinto. $25-35.

Forbidden Fruit Anniversary Forty years of risqué fun. Sat., Oct. 23, noon-6pm. 108 E. North Loop. Free.

Pup Play with Mr. Kristofer and Pup Amp. Sat., Oct. 23, 3-5pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. $20. fb.com/sirratleather.

The Craft Pre-screening drag. Sat., Oct. 23, 6:45pm. Blue Starlite Downtown, 300 San Antonio. bluestarlitedrivein.com.

Mutt Mixer for pups and handlers. Sat., Oct. 23, 8-9:30pm. The Picnic, 1720 Barton Springs Rd. Free.

OUTside of Society Creepy camp. Sat., Oct. 23, 8pm. MoHA, Springdale & Lyons. $20. fb.com/outsiderfest.

Paws on Fourth Woof. Sat., Oct. 23, 9:30pm. Oilcan's.

QPOC and Nature Enjoy the beautiful outdoors. Sun., Oct. 24, 1-3pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. Free (registration required). fb.com/allgoqpoc.

Young Professionals With Pride Tue., Oct. 26, 5:30pm. Still Austin, 440 E. St. Elmo. fb.com/austinlgbtbiz.

Austin Kinky Gay Munch Kinksters and the kink-curious. Tue., Oct. 26, 6:30-8:30pm. The Little Gay Shop.

Boyz of Austin Wed., Oct. 27, 9-11pm. Oilcan's. No cover.

Want more queer? Visit austinchronicle.com/qmmunity
More Qmmunity columns

