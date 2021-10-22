Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The Domesday Book, a (taxation) survey of most of England and Wales that was completed in 1086, lists more than 6,000 watermills or animal powered mills.

Around 1917, the Marx Brothers bought a chicken farm in Countryside, Ill.

The expression "spitting image" seems to have started off as "spitten image," then evolved to "spit and image" before its final wording. The use of "spit" is a metaphor to mean children looked so much like a parent that the parent must have spit them out.

A shipping container can hold about 200 queen-size mattresses or 10,000 pairs of sneakers.

In Texas, the American hog-nosed skunk is known as the "rooter skunk" because it likes to overturn rocks and debris in search of food. It has a single, broad white stripe from the top of the head to the base of the tail, with the tail being completely white.