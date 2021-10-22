Columns

Day Trips: Dobie Dichos, Oakville

Gather under the stars to celebrate storytelling and J. Frank Dobie

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Oct. 22, 2021


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Dobie Dichos gathers people together who appreciate a good yarn around the campfire under the stars in Oakville on Friday, Nov. 5. It's a night to be treasured.

For more than a decade, Dobie fans have congregated under the trees behind the former Live Oak County Jail, which is now a country inn, to pay homage to J. Frank Dobie and celebrate the art of the spoken word. Speakers climb into the bed of an old pickup that serves as a stage to tell their stories.


From their lofty perch, the storytellers share, discuss, cuss, and praise Dobie for his love of the old-time tales of Texas. This year's participants are W.F. Strong, Bernadette Nason, Ken Roberts, Tim Tingle, Micaela Mendez, and musician Mike Blakely.

Always on the first Friday of November, the evening around the campfire was started by Mary Margaret Campbell and Bill Sibley, who acts as emcee, as the opening salvo of the now discontinued Storyfest in George West.


Tickets for the evening are $20 at dobiedichos.com, which includes the show, a bowl of authentic chili con carne, and a slice of rustic pan campo. Admission is $15 without the meal. Guests are encouraged to bring their camp chairs and a light jacket.

If you're in the area, a little more than an hour south of San Antonio on Saturday, Nov. 6, stop by the Dobie/West Performing Arts Theatre (dobie-westtheatre.com) in George West for "A Day of Stories." The free event includes the not-to-be-missed Texas Liars Contest.

Dobie Dichos in Oakville happens from 6 to 9:30pm on Friday, Nov. 5. It's about 2.5 hours from Austin. Lodging is available 15 minutes away in George West.

More Day Trips columns

