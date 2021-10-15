Columns

Qmmunity: Painting the Town Rainbow

Celebrate Austin’s historic LGBTQIA+ Quality of Life Study with a Pride photoshoot and more queer events

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., Oct. 15, 2021


Get your photo snapped at Austin's new rainbow crosswalks this Friday (Photo by John Anderson)

ATX's LGBTQIA community has long been invisible in data – until now. The city's first-ever LGBTQIA+ Quality of Life Study, released last week, gives us a more comprehensive snapshot of queer and trans Austinites' lived experiences. Two-thirds of respondents indicated "high satisfaction" with their overall quality of life, while three-quarters "feel their life is meaningful." That good news aside, the study reveals the work we, as Austinites (queer or otherwise), and local officials need to prioritize. Disparities include higher percentages of negative interactions with police experienced by QPOC, youth, and trans folks, and there is a great need for more gender affirming and culturally competent health care providers. Although time will tell just how City Council might use the data to inform new policies or initiatives, the study equips the qmmunity with a much-needed tool that we can leverage to translate our lived experiences as queer and trans Austinites into policy and advocacy demands – let's make the most of it. Check out the study at austintexas.gov/page/lgbtqia-quality-life-study. Better yet, tune in to a virtual town hall with the team behind the project next Thursday, Oct. 20, to learn more about key findings and ask questions – I know I will.

2 to Do

Rainbow Crosswalks Photo Shoot Courtesy of Austin Pride, don your favorite Pride gear, queertastic fashion, or drag outfit and strut your stuff down to Fourth Street's new rainbow crosswalks to get your photo taken by a professional photographer. Fri., Oct. 15, 9-11pm. Fourth & Colorado. Free. fb.com/austinpride.

LGBTQIA+ QoL Study Town Hall Join the Austin LGBTQIA+ Quality of Life Study working group for an update and discussion about the city's study and what it means for queer Austinites and organizations. Thu., Oct. 21, noon. Online. Registration required. austintexas.gov/lgbtq.

Q'd Up

Community Healing Series Fun, all-levels yoga flow with a trap soundtrack. Fri., Oct. 15, 1-3pm. Online. Free (registration required). fb.com/allgoqpoc.

Latinx AIDS Awareness Day ASHwell and Taquero Mucho team up for drag shows, music, and swag. Fri., Oct. 15, 5-8pm. Taquero Mucho, 508 West Ave. Free. ashwellatx.org.

Drag Supreme of Halloween Poo Poo Platter brings back some of their favorite contestants from previous years for a second chance to win. Fri., Oct. 15, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. Presale, $10; at door, $15. fb.com/poopooatx.

Nightmare on Fourth Let's have a spooky kiki ball. Fri., Oct. 15, 10pm. Highland, 404 Colorado. $10-300. fb.com/capitalcityballatx.

Selena Drag Brunch with the QTs at the Q. Sat., Oct. 16, 11am-3pm. Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts. Free. fb.com/theqaustin.

allgo's 36th Anniversary Celebration honoring its legacy serving QTBIPOC communities. Sat., Oct. 16, 5-7pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. Free. fb.com/allgoqpoc.

Campfire Queer Storytime Tales from World Famous *BOB*. Sat., Oct. 16, 7-8pm. Online. Free. vortexrep.org.

Thick Dance and celebrate bodies of all types. Sat., Oct. 16, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. No cover.

Sad Girls Only Eat cake and weep with some of the saddest queens in ATX. Mon., Oct. 18, 9:30pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. fb.com/sadgirlsonly.

Dragula Watch Party with the season 3 star herself, Louisianna Purchase. Tue., Oct. 19, 7-10:30pm. Oddwood Ales, 3108 Manor Rd. Free; VIP, $10. thelittlegayshop.com.

Vanguard Hermajestie the Hung transports you to a revolutionary drag dimension. Tue., Oct. 19, 10pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. $10 cover.

Drag Bingo with Louisianna Purchase. Wed., Oct. 20, 6:30-9pm. St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. Free. thelittlegayshop.com.

Divina Latinx Drag Show An evening of Latinx queerness with Tatiana Cholula. Wed., Oct. 20, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Queer Chamber Happy Hour Network with Austin's queer biz community. Thu., Oct. 21, 5pm. B.D. Riley's Irish Pub, 1905 Aldrich #130. Free. fb.com/austinlgbtbiz.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article stated Paws on Fourth Pup Night was Sat., Oct. 16. The event takes place Sat., Oct. 23, 10pm-2am, at Oilcan’s (211 W. Fourth). The Chronicle regrets the error.

Want more queer? Visit austinchronicle.com/qmmunity
Austin LGBTQ, Austin LGBTQ, Halloween 2021, Austin LGBTQIA Quality of Life Study, LGBTQ Quality of Life Advisory Commission, City Council, LGBTQIA quality of life, LGBTQIA rights, Austin Pride, rainbow crosswalks, Fourth Street district

