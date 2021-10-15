Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Oct. 15, 2021

Some say Shakespeare's Hamlet is based on the old Norse folktale of Amleth. Both stories are very similar except for the endings.

In its 15- to 20-year lifetime, an osprey may travel more than 160,000 miles.

Dr. Joyce Brothers – famous for having a tiny ball of sweat hanging off the tip of her nose, as reported in a Saturday Night Live "Weekend Update" commentary on smoking by Roseanne Roseannadanna – died in Fort Lee, N.J., the hometown of frequent Roseannadanna correspondent Mr. Richard Feder.

On March 7, AD321, Roman Emperor Constantine changed the Sabbath day from Saturday to Sunday to honor the pagan god Sol.

If circa 1802 you had asked an expert what was the highest mountain on Earth, the expert would likely have told you it was Chimborazo in Ecuador, an extinct volcano (20,564 feet).

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
