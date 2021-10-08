We Have an Issue: Happy Haunts

Online This Week

Cherish the Moments: Follow our ACL Weekend 2 coverage and revisit Weekend 1 photos and reviews at austinchronicle.com/acl.

Day Trips & Beyond: Travel columnist Gerald E. McLeod rounds up October's best events around the state worth the tank of gas.

Good for All Seasons: Wayne Alan Brenner raves about former Austinite Jeanne Thornton's Summer Fun, a novel heralded as "a brilliant and magical work of trans literature."

Anticipating a Picket Line: Culture Editor Richard Whittaker talks to TV and film industry folks about what the IATSE strike could mean for Austin.

Bookmark This: Texas Book Festival reveals its schedule for eight days of virtual programming (running Oct. 23-31), plus a weekend of limited IRL engagements.

Fantastic Fest Leftovers: Check out interviews with the filmmakers behind two FF world premieres, the horror anthology V/H/S/94 and documentary Who Killed the KLF?

Weekend Wine: If you like Argentine Malbecs or U.S. Merlots, wine columnist Wes Marshall has a recommendation from the Cahors region of France that pairs beautifully with grilled beef.

The Austin Chronicle Show on KOOP 91.7FM

This week, Brant Bingamon talks about the slow progression of civil and criminal cases brought by protesters injured by police in last year's BLM protests, and Eric Goodman assesses Austin FC's first season.

Tune in Fridays, 6pm, to KOOP Community Radio. Past episodes at austinchronicle.com/av.