Qmmunity: Texas Trans Athletes Fight to Play

House Bill 25 – one of three anti-trans student-athlete bills moving through the Texas Legislature – was heard before the newly created House Select Committee on Constitutional Rights and Remedies as the Chronicle went to press on Wed., Oct. 6. Authored by state Rep. Valoree Swanson, R-Spring, the bill, if passed, would ban Texas students from competing on a UIL sports team that doesn't align with their assigned gender at birth. Blegh. During Wednesday's hearing, lasered questioning from committee member (and openly gay) Rep. Ann Johnson, D-Houston, targeted the provision's absurdities, but there was one query that stood out: Had Swanson considered filing legislation to address the lack of funding supporting women's sports? The answer: No. The exchange underscores one of the many fallacies of HB 25 and similar anti-trans sports bills: For all of their bemoaning and hysteria à la But What About the Fate of Women's Sports, these bills' proponents aren't at the front of the line demanding more this or that for such programs – or not publicly, at least. Queers Gone Country Austin's first-ever queer country music festival, OUTLaw PrideFest, boot scoots across the Rustic Tap stage Sat.-Sun., Oct. 23-24. Curated by local country musician Julie Nolen, the recently released lineup includes the (and I mean the) queer country legend Lavender Country, outlaw revivalist Jaime Wyatt, and Carolinian crooner Adeem the Artist, plus local country queerios Buffalo Gals, Devin Jake, and more. Tickets are a suggested donation of $15 benefiting Out Youth and are now on sale at outlawpridefest.com ...

2 to Do

Bushwig NYC's iconic festival of drag, queerness, and artistry pops up in ATX for one night only featuring DJs Horrorchata, Hannah Lou, Mouthfeel, and Chorizo Funk, plus drag performances from the very best, including Merrie Cherry, Louisianna Purchase, La Zavaleta, and many more. Sat., Oct. 9, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free. fb.com/bushwigfestival.

Whores of Horror Boyz of Austin hosts a Red River horror show in celebration of the Halloween season. Pro tip: Don't forget to dress up for the frightening fête. Tue., Oct. 12, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5-10. fb.com/boyzofaustin.

Q'd Up

Studio 2000 Drag inspirations through the art of disguise. Thu., Oct. 7, 9:30pm. Elysium. $10.

UnBEARable The most strudel-ful time of the year. Thu., Oct. 7, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. No cover.

Casperella Sabrina Ellis and Caleb de Casper. Fri., Oct. 8, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies. No cover.

Spooktacular House of Horrors benefits UCA charities. Sat., Oct. 9, 5-8pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/unitedcourtofaustin.

Hocus Pocus Screening is sold out; stop by for a pumpkin decorating activity and competition Sat., Oct. 9, 6:30pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport. thelittlegayshop.com.

Underwear Night Strip to yer skivvies. Sat., Oct. 9, 9pm. The Iron Bear.

Drag Race's Rosé performs two shows. Sun., Oct. 10, 7 & 10pm. Oilcan's. $30-200. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

WTF Karaoke ain't your mama's karaoke. Mondays, 9:30pm. Oilcan's. No cover. fb.com/ladygrackle.

Melanin Magic Diamond Dior Davenport and cast of bring the magic. Wednesdays, 9:30pm. Highland, 404 Colorado.

Gays With Clay Handbuilding clay workshop hosted by Les. Wed., Oct. 13, 6:30-8:30pm. The Little Gay Shop.