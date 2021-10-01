Qmmunity: Austin’s Top LBGTQIA Events This Week

2 to Do

The Homies Rap Good Live taping celebrates Austin's rap and hip-hop community, including a performance from queer hip-hop artist Blakchyl, plus music from Tasi, RGB, Swag Ghoulie, Ukeme, and Chucky Blk. Thu., Sept. 30, 5-9pm. 916 Springdale. Free with RSVP. thehomiesrapgood.splashthat.com.

Sir Rat Kink Bingo The weekend ain't over 'til things get kinky with Austin's bespoke leather and kink gear purveyor. Drink specials, prizes, and more with guests Randy Surrat, Simone Riviera, and Hexa Dulce. Sun., Oct. 3, 4-7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. No cover. fb.com/sirratleather.

Q'd Up

Queer Chamber Happy Hour Mix and mingle with Austin's queer biz community. Thu., Sept. 30, 5pm. W Austin, 200 Lavaca. Free entry. austinlgbtchamber.com.

Best Drag Show Ever Ritzy Bitz brings the flair with drag, dancing, and singing. Saturdays, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Coco Cxnts Bohemia, Arinna Dior Heys, and Brigitte Bandit with host Honey Baby. Saturdays, 1-4pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. No cover.

Drawing a Blank Prove your artistic skills (or lack thereof). Sundays, 1:30-3:30pm. Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. No cover. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Sundown Sirens Fantasy lewks on the rooftop terrace. Sundays, 9pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado.

WTF Karaoke This ain't your mama's karaoke show. Mondays, 9:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover.

Crystal City Doc follows a group of gay men living in New York City who are working toward recovery from crystal meth. Post-screening Q&A with health experts. Wed., Oct. 6, 6pm. Carver Museum, 1165 Angelina. Free.

Frida Friday #WednesdayFunday with local vendors and Kay Cali and DJ Kickit. Wed., Oct. 6, 6-9pm. Meanwhile Brewing Co., 3901 Promontory Point. fb.com/fridafridayatx.

Twerk Off Put some body-ody into your thirsty Thursday. Thursdays, 7:30-9pm. Highland, 404 Colorado. Ages 21+, free; ages 18-20, $10 cover. fb.com/highlandlounge.

Vegas' Backyard Bonanza B-I-N-G-O. Thursdays, 8-10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. No cover. rainon4th.com.

Highland BDSM Show All things naughty (if you're nice) with Colleen DeForrest and Mistress Maddoxx. Thursdays, 10:15pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. No cover.