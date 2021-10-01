Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The late Kurt Cobain loved turtles, according to his widow, Courtney Love.

The first people to benefit from air conditioning were traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in 1902.

Crushed leaves of chaste tree have a spicy sage scent. Women in ancient Athens put them in their beds to keep themselves chaste during the eight-day Thesmophoria festival. In medieval times, crushed leaves were a pepper substitute and monks used them to suppress carnal desire.

Some blackbirds are not black. For example, icterids or New World blackbirds such as the Baltimore oriole (Icterus galbula) are yellow, white, and black.

For Indian Hindus there are six seasons to the year: Vasant Ritu (spring), Grishma Ritu (summer), Var­sha Ritu (monsoon), Sharad Ritu (autumn), Hemant Ritu (pre-winter), and Shishir or Shita Ritu (winter).