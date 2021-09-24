Qmmunity: Advocacy Orgs’ Toolkit Informs Trans Students of Their Rights

As the third special session of the 87th Texas Legislature kicks off this week, LGBTQIA rights advocates are reminding young trans Texans: You have rights – know them. The Transgender Education Network of Texas, ACLU of Texas, Equality Texas, and Lambda Legal have collaborated to launch a digital toolkit to inform K-12 transgender, nonbinary, and genderqueer students and their advocates of their rights in Texas public and charter schools. Available to download for free at txtranskids.org, the "Free to Be Me" toolkit walks readers through how students' rights regarding bullying and harassment, names and pronouns, dress codes, school sports, and more have been applied across Texas. The initiative's candid about how some measures can be difficult for young people without the support of a parent or guardian, since there are certain legal rights that can only be exercised when somebody turns 18 (or is legally emancipated). Still, every trans student has rights, and the "Free to Be Me" toolkit is a great resource outlining the informal and formal steps students – and in some instances, their parent or guardian – can take in defending those protections... The Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services was scheduled to hear the anti-trans student-athlete Senate Bill 3 on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

2 to Do

But I'm a Cheerleader Little Gay Shop and Flavnt Streetwear host an outdoor screening of Jamie Babbit's queer camp classic. Show up early at 6:30pm for a prescreening market, and don't forget your chairs, blankets, snacks, fellow queerios, etc. Sat., Sept. 25, 8pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport, 512/669-5412. Free (registration required). thelittlegayshop.com.

Queer Crafting BYO white T-shirt – or pick one up at the clothing swap – and the queerdos behind OUTsider Fest will teach ya the magic behind photogram shirt printing. Find 'em masked up and outside the Vortex. Sat., Sept. 25, 4pm. The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. Free. fb.com/outsiderfest.

Q'd Up

Latinx Heritage Month Drag Show Formerly known as Joterías, Divina brings you an evening of Latinx queerness with host Tatiana Cholula. Thu., Sept. 23, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10 cover. fb.com/divinaaustintx.

Drama Club Mascara Rivers and Summer Clearance pay tribute to the weird and queer theatre. Fourth Thursdays, 10:30pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. No cover.

Fuego ATX Austin's QTBIPOC dance party celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month. Fri., Sept. 24, 7pm. Lustre Pearl South, 10400 Menchaca Rd. No cover. fb.com/lustrepearlsouth.

Salir del Clóset Sci-fi and performance poetry weave together coming out stories. Fri., Sept. 24, 7-9pm. Online. Free (registration required). fb.com/allgoqpoc.

Coco Cxnts Bohemia, Arinna Dior Heys, and Brigitte Bandit take over CC's rooftop with Honey Baby. Saturdays, 1-4pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. No cover.

Free HIV and STI Testing and linkage to treatment or access to PrEP or HIV medication. Sat., Sept. 25, 4:30-7:30pm. Sir Rat Leather & Gear, 2511 E. Sixth, Bldg. B Ste. A.

Feeling Good and Enjoying Pleasure QTBIPOC communities can talk about how pleasure might be harnessed as a tool for well-being. Sun., Sept. 26, 2-3:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). fb.com/allgoqpoc.

Sex Shouldn't Hurt: Unless You Want It To Info on pelvic floor physical therapy. Sun., Sept. 26, 6pm. Forbidden Fruit, 108 E. North Loop. $26. forbiddenfruit.com.

Art Heals Festival highlights artists whose work seeks to eliminate HIV and mental health stigma. Sun., Sept. 26, 6pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina. Free. whatsinthemirror.org.

Jaida Essence Hall Drag Race season 12 winner joins Oilcan's. Sun., Sept. 26, 7 & 10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. $10-150. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

WTF Karaoke This ain't your mama's karaoke show. Mondays, 9:32pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover.

Kinky Gay Munch Casual, BYOB gathering for kinksters and the kink-curious. Tue., Sept. 28, 6:30-8:30pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport. Free.

Queer Chamber Happy Hour Mix and mingle. Thu., Sept. 30, 5pm. W Austin, 200 Lavaca. Free entry. austinlgbtchamber.com.

Swim Sessions With Future Front Texas Music from femme and queer DJs. Last Thursdays, 7-10pm. The Line Hotel, 111 E. Cesar Chavez. $10. futurefronttexas.org.