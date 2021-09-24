Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Sept. 24, 2021

According to Consumer Reports, electric vehicles have higher upfront purchase costs, but cost less than gas-powered vehicles' operating expenses.

The green heron is one of the only birds to use tools. They use bread crust, feathers, or insects on the surface of the water to entice small fish.

During World War II, British soldiers composed new lyrics to "Colonel Bogey's March" (1914), which later was popularized in the movie The Bridge on the River Kwai. The verses: "Hitler/ Has only one ball!/ Goering/ Has two but they are small/ Himmler/ Has something sim'lar/ But poor old Goebbels/ Has no balls/ At all."

According to The New York Times, the late comedian Norm Macdonald really liked orange Fanta.

There's a U.S. chicken shortage right now because of a labor shortage, and in part because Tyson bought roosters it thought would breed chickens with more meat, but it turns out they're not good for breeding.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
