Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Sept. 17, 2021

Cherry Coke was first bottled in 1985.

Native Americans originally got their caffeine fix from cassina (also called "black drink"), which was a tea made from yaupon holly leaves.

"Cuando Apenas Era un Jovencito," the Spanish-language version of the song "Cotton Fields," has the same tune but completely different lyrics that have nothing to do with cotton and avoid the geographically impossible assertion, "It was down in Louisiana/ Just about a mile from Texarkana."

Size matters if you're a male fiddler crab. One of their claws is enlarged and may constitute half their body weight. Proportionately, they have the largest weapon of any animal on Earth. However, they do not only use the claw for fighting, but for attracting female crabs.

According to Google Trends data, the most misspelled search term from March 2020 to March 2021 was "quarantine." The most common misspelling was "corn teen."

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
