In 2011, the St. Louis Cardinals had a squirrel they dubbed "Rally Squirrel," a good luck charm for them that year. FYI, they won the 2011 World Series.

Although not politically correct, many fire/forestry experts say prescribed fires can help prevent certain types of wildfires.

The transportation sector is responsible for 29% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Light-duty vehicles comprise 58% of transportation emissions, followed by medium- and heavy-duty trucks (24%) and aircraft (10%). Rail, boats, and other are in the single digits.

WISA Woodsat, a satellite made of plywood, is due to be launched by the end of 2021. It measures roughly 10 by 10 by 10 centimeters and weighs 1 kilogram.

The song "Husavik (My Hometown)," performed by Will Ferrell and Molly Sandén, won New Mexico Film Critics' Best Original Song for 2021 and was also nominated for Best Original Song at the 93rd Academy Awards. It appeared in the film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.