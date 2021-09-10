Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Sept. 10, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

In 2011, the St. Louis Cardinals had a squirrel they dubbed "Rally Squirrel," a good luck charm for them that year. FYI, they won the 2011 World Series.

Although not politically correct, many fire/forestry experts say prescribed fires can help prevent certain types of wildfires.

The transportation sector is responsible for 29% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Light-duty vehicles comprise 58% of transportation emissions, followed by medium- and heavy-duty trucks (24%) and aircraft (10%). Rail, boats, and other are in the single digits.

WISA Woodsat, a satellite made of plywood, is due to be launched by the end of 2021. It measures roughly 10 by 10 by 10 centimeters and weighs 1 kilogram.

The song "Husavik (My Hometown)," performed by Will Ferrell and Molly Sandén, won New Mexico Film Critics' Best Original Song for 2021 and was also nominated for Best Original Song at the 93rd Academy Awards. It appeared in the film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Sept. 3, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Aug. 27, 2021

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
West Chelsea Contemporary: Austin International Art Fair
West Chelsea Contemporary
Butterfly Bluegrass Jam
at Butterfly Bar at the Vortex
Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission Meeting at Permitting and Development Center, 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Dr.
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  