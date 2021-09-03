Columns

Day Trips: Four Favorites

Looking back at decades of "Day Trips" for the Chronicle's 40th

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Sept. 3, 2021

The first "Day Trips" column appeared in The Austin Chronicle on April 12, 1991. Of the 1,564 people, places, and things I have written about in the last 30 years, these are some that I continue to visit.


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Texas SandFest, Port Aransas (No. 1,184, April 11, 2014). Port Aransas rebounded after Hurricane Harvey better than ever. New restaurants popped up, old favorites returned, and a few disappeared. There are lots of things to do on the island besides the beach, and SandFest is one of my favorites. Watching the sculptors create their art is simply amazing. This year's festival of sandcastles happens Oct. 15-17.


Walburg German Restaurant, Walburg (No. 103, April 9, 1993). This eatery north of Georgetown was an early favorite where I have often taken friends and visitors. Dancing to the Walburg Boys in the biergarten is a tradition.


Marfa Lights, Marfa (No. 297, Aug. 30, 1996). I swear I saw the Mystery Lights on one of my first trips to West Texas. On subsequent trips, the pinholes of light on the dark horizon have failed to reveal themselves, but I still believe in them. I also believe in all the fun things to do in Marfa, Alpine, Fort Davis, and the Big Bend Country.


Regency Bridge, San Saba (No. 664, March 5, 2004). It's a bit disconcerting to walk across the one-lane bridge over the Colorado River and feel the gentle sway of the boards under your feet. The last suspension bridge in Texas open to vehicular traffic was built in 1939, and has been closed off and on for a variety of reasons. It reopened again last May.

There you have it: four of my favorite things that are uniquely Texan.

1,565th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Choctaw Cultural Center, Durant, Okla.
Day Trips: Choctaw Cultural Center, Durant, Okla.
Tribe's rich history comes to life at modern community center

Gerald E. McLeod, Aug. 27, 2021

Day Trips: Eclectic Menagerie Park, Houston
Day Trips: Eclectic Menagerie Park, Houston
Outdoor collection is part sculpture museum, part inanimate zoo

Gerald E. McLeod, Aug. 20, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Chronicle 40th, Texas SandFest, Port Aransas, Walburg German Restaurant, Walburg, Marfa Lights, Marfa, Regency Bridge, San Saba

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Straitjacket: Variations On a Theme of Horror
The Vortex
Camiba Art: Moment Between Stillness and Movement at Camiba Art
The Music of Cole Porter
at Parker Jazz Club
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  