Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Aug. 27, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

A platypus makes a low growling noise when it's upset or disturbed. The plural of platypus, by the way, is "platypuses" or "platypodes."

The antiseptic Mercurochrome (often referred to as "monkey's blood") was discontinued for containing mercury.

It looks like the Taliban is leaning toward banning COVID-19 vaccinations. They prevented children from getting the polio vaccine in 2018, but it seems it wasn't due to religious reasons; they worried polio vaccinators going door to door were spies, and they killed some vaccinators.

Artisanal ice cream makers pay up to $40,000 per flavor to get placement on store shelves.

"Mu" and "Pan" are alternate names for Atlantis. It is believed ancient Egypt was founded by Queen Moo, a refugee from the continent, and that people who lived in Mu used sorcery and magic and had advanced technology for the times. According to one source, in one ancient language, "Ja-Pan" means "Remnant of Pan."

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Aug. 20, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Aug. 13, 2021

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Buggaboo (10:00), Jason Eady (album release) (8:00), TG BAD (6:00)
Saxon Pub
LaRon Wright at the Velv
at Velveeta Room
Edith Tapia: Blackbird
at The Vortex
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  