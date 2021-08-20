Columns

We Have an Issue: The Austin Chronicle Show Returns to KOOP Radio

Our pandemic-forced hiatus is finally over!

By Kimberley Jones, Fri., Aug. 20, 2021


Cover photos by John Anderson

The last episode of The Austin Chronicle Show, our weekly community affairs and culture program on KOOP Radio, aired March 13, 2020. The pandemic put the show on hiatus, but thanks to the continued support of our friends at KOOP and the wonders of modern technology that've made home recording a possibility, we're reviving the show starting next week. Tune in Friday, Aug. 27, 6pm to KOOP 91.7FM or online at koop.org.


Art by Zeke Barbaro / Getty Images

Online This Week

Waterloo Sunset, I Am in Paradise: Check out Jana Birchum's photo gallery of the newly reopened Waterloo Park. Highlights of the 11-acre swatch of urban green space – the largest in Downtown Austin – include Moody Amphitheater, 1.5 miles of trails, and resident food trucks Burro Cheese Kitchen and Taco Baby.


Waterloo Park (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Still Shaking That Moneymaker: Michael Toland on the Black Crowes' Sunday night performance at COTA.

A Sudsy Close: Wayne Alan Brenner anticipates this weekend's last bout in an epic beer stein-holding contest going down in New Braunfels.

Terror and Terabytes: District 9 director Neill Blomkamp discusses the technological terror behind his new possession horror, Demonic.


Director Neill Blomkamp (Courtesy of Abhishek Joshi / IFC Films)

Verde Vs. Whitecaps: Read "The Verde Report" rundown of Wednesday night's game online at austinchronicle.com/austin-fc.

Hardcore Carnivore: Jess Pryles schools meat eaters on the how and why of the food they crave.

Rebel Making Moves: Robert Rodriguez revives El Rey at Roku and signs a first-look deal with HBO Max.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin's independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community's political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene.

Support the Chronicle  

