Qmmunity: Will Austin Ever Have a Gayborhood?

Where's Austin's Gayborhood? A long debated question in Austin's LGBTQmmunity, it's one I've asked a lot, both in my personal queerosphere and professionally in my time at the Chronicle, and is once again at the forefront of my mind. Last week the LGBTQ Victory Fund launched its national "We Belong Together" campaign to lobby redistricting authorities to consider defining LGBTQIA people as a "community of interest," which can be broadly defined as a group of people living in the same area that share similar interests. Some states and cities prioritize COIs when drawing certain state- or local-level district boundaries, including, for example, Austin City Council districts per our City Charter. With COIs, the Victory Fund sees redistricting as a tool for leveraging LGBTQIA communities' political power and representation. The org isn't specifically targeting Austin but it identified us as a "very strong candidate" for a potential LGBTQIA COI, even though it noted our lack of a "true" gayborhood, as our queer population is "stretched across the city." It's an observation that speaks to why many believe we don't have a gayborhood: because Austin's so queer friendly. Although there's a shade of truth to that argument, I think, I'm now wondering what an Austin queer COI would look like. Where would it be, if we seemingly live all over the place? If Austin is "so queer friendly," why then have we only elected one openly gay council member to office? What say y'all: Do you think a queer COI would boost representation?

EQTX Projection Protest With COVID-19 on the rise, Equality Texas is encouraging folks to consider submitting video testimony as part of the advocacy org's protest against anti-trans legislation. See listing online for how you can take part and record a two-minute video testimony. Fri., Aug. 20, 8-10pm. Governor's Mansion, 1010 Colorado. fb.com/equalitytexas.

Future Front Market Free daytime market features a mix of programming and more than 100 queer and women-owned business vendors from Texas businesses. As part of the fest's nighttime showcases, there are two outdoor events at Cheer Ups ($15): pre-party on Friday and Girls Like Us screening on Saturday. Fri.-Sat., Aug. 20-21. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth. thefrontfest.com

theGlitoris Showcase presents La Goony Chonga, Iconika, DJ Elosi Thu., Aug. 19, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. swandiveaustin.com.

Highland BDSM Show All things naughty (if you're nice) with hosts Colleen Deforest and Mistress Maddoxx. Thu., Aug. 19, 10:15pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado.

allgo Community Healing Shay Youngblood on creative strategies to help manage grief and healing. Fri., Aug. 20, 1-3pm. Online. Registration required. fb.com/allgoqpoc.

Frida Friday ATX Two nights of vendors and live music. Fri.-Sat., Aug. 20-21, 6-10pm. Central Machine Works, 4824 E. Cesar Chavez. Free entry. fb.com/fridafridayatx.

Underwear Night Strip down to your skivvies. Sat., Aug. 21, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. No cover. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Vixens of Volstead Chase away the Sunday Scaries. Sundays, noon-4pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth. No cover. fb.com/volsteadlounge.

Joterías Latinx queerness. Wed., Aug. 25, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Masc Q-Tease Vol 1 A hotter than hot night dedicated to Austin's masc-presenting performers with your host Papi Churro. Thu., Aug. 26, 7pm. Kick Butt Coffee, 5775 Airport, . $20-75. fb.com/somekindofunusualdancerproduction.

Drama Club Mascara Rivers and Summer Clearance pays tribute to the weird and queer theatre. Fourth Thursdays, 10:30-11:30pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. No cover.