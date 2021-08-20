Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Reindeer eyes are normally gold colored, but they turn blue in the winter.

Oleamide, an additive released by plastics, may confuse hermit crabs looking for food. It also may interfere with their reproductive cycles.

The first workplace coffee breaks began during World War II at a Denver tie-making company, Los Wig­wam Weavers. When the owner's male workforce went to war, he replaced them with elderly women. Their productivity went up with 15-minute breaks. Unfortunately, the owner wouldn't pay for the breaks.

Forty percent of Singapore's drinking water comes from recycled sewage water. The country has few natural water sources, so it came up with an advanced treatment system.

The late Alex Trebek's first name was George, named after his dad. Alexander was his middle name. His dad's original surname was Terebeychuk.