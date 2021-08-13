Columns

We Have an Issue: Two Questions Inspired by BLK ODYSSY

By Kevin Curtin, Fri., Aug. 13, 2021


Photo by John Anderson

When's the last time you got lost in an album?

I mean really got lost? Like the sound came on and the world stopped? July 7 for me. Sam Houston had reached out to me a couple days earlier, inviting me to Arlyn Studios for a listening party, previewing his BLK ODYSSY project's new album BLK VINTAGE. I accepted, but on the day of the party I remembered I had to play a gig so I was fixin' to no-show.

Then it occurred to me that his very on-point publicist had already dropped BLK VINTAGE in my inbox so I plugged some big fat stereo headphones into my phone, put them on my head, sat down in the grass, and pressed play. Typically, I can multitask when jamming new music. In fact, I do it every day: I jump rope, I drive around in my van, eat a bowl of food – that kind of stuff. In the case of these 25 minutes of recorded music, I was turned into a human antenna: sitting perfectly still, jaw hanging open, extremely present in the music, yet absent in my body.

I could hardly believe how great this record sounded and how potent it felt. I knew Houston's a talented vocalist, but I wasn't prepared for him to bowl me over with an album-of-the-year type sequence of sonic social art (out Aug. 27). To me, it sounded a lot like life: I heard resilience, pride, and regret – the highs and lows. Speaking of highs and lows: Houston's falsetto and those immaculate basslines. Ooh!

We talked on the phone the next day and I told him I felt BLK VINTAGE was the Austin 2020 equivalent of To Pimp a Butterfly. He told me that the album was partially engineered by MixedByAli, Kendrick Lamar's second set of ears. He also revealed his familial connections to Parliament-Funkadelic via being raised in Plainfield, N.J. That's when I knew I had to call Fawcett.

You see, I was about to become a section editor for this publication, which means I can call people and ask them to write stuff. Thomas Fawcett is one of my favorite writers in this city and his musical tastes fall somewhere near the intersection of P-Funk, Kendrick, and the world beat that Houston taps into on the track "MURDA." Fawcett picks his spots though, only averaging one feature a year, so I knew I had to capitalize. I sent him BLK VINTAGE and he quickly responded that it was "really fucking good, and incredibly ambitious." The story was on.

When was the last time you cried?

Me? When I read the eighth paragraph in fourth section of Fawcett's BLK ODYSSY profile. It's a long quote from Houston, detailing how members of his family reacted after police officers murdered his brother – 11 bullets in the back. Houston's got a story to tell: part American tragedy, part revolution.

Online This Week


Courtesy of ISHIDA Dance

Ishida Dance Returns 19 months after its debut.

Buffalo Hunt shares "Addicted to Reality" video.


Courtesy of Austin City Limits Radio

Blues on the Green postpones Zilker Park shows.

More We Have an Issue columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More We Have an Issue
We Have an Issue: Do Your Part. Get Vaccinated. Do It Now.
We Have an Issue: Do Your Part. Get Vaccinated. Do It Now.
Where to find the COVID vaccine in Austin

Kimberley Jones, Aug. 6, 2021

We Have an Issue: Chow’s On
We Have an Issue: Chow’s On
Welcoming back our First Plates issue, celebrating the restaurants and food trucks defining Austin dining today

Kimberley Jones, July 30, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

BLK ODYSSY, Sam Houston, Kendrick Lamar, Parliament-Funkadelic, MixedbyAli, Thomas Fawcette

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Cloud Tree: If These Walls Could Talk
Cloud Tree
Cedar Door: Yuengs & Wings Launch Party at Cedar Door
Austin FC
at Q2 Stadium
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  