We Have an Issue: Do Your Part. Get Vaccinated. Do It Now.

Austin Public Health provides the COVID vaccine free of charge. You do not need insurance or proof of citizenship to get the vaccine. You can schedule an appointment at austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines, or by calling 311 or 512/974-2000 and leaving your name and phone number. However, an appointment is not necessary to get the vaccine; see the list below for walk-up clinics.

You can find additional Travis County vaccine events online at traviscountytx.gov/news/2020/1945-novel-coronavirus-covid-19-information#vaccine, including a weekly vaccine distribution at Travis County Expo Center (7311 Decker) every Saturday and Sunday, 9am-5pm. No appointments required.

Area grocery and drug stores are also distributing the vaccine free of charge. H-E-B pharmacies accept walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccines Monday through Friday from 9am to closing. Weekend walk-in hours vary by store. Go to vaccines.gov to find more businesses that carry COVID-19 vaccines, and their contact information.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently authorized for those age 18 and up. The Pfizer vaccine is currently authorized for those age 12 and up.

Given the prevalence of the highly transmissible Delta variant and the overwhelming strain on area health providers, Austin Public Health recommends all individuals wear face coverings indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Austin Public Health Walk-Up Vaccine Clinics

• Southeast Library (5803 Nuckols Crossing)

Tuesday and Friday, 3-8pm

Saturday, 10am-2pm

• Little Walnut Creek Library (835 W. Rundberg)

Tuesday and Friday, 3-8pm

Saturday, 10am-2pm

• Ana Lark Center (1400 Tillery) (Pfizer vaccine)

Tuesday and Friday, 1-7pm

Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, 9am-4pm

Online This Week

Last Week in Live Music: David Brendan Hall's photo highlights from the week include Green Day with Fall Out Boy and Weezer at Houston's Minute Maid Park, Charley Crockett's Austin City Limits taping, and Stubb's Dolly Parton tribute show.

DaBaby Gets DaByeByed: Austin City Limits Festival dropped DaBaby from its fall festival lineup following homophobic comments by the rapper.

"Nobody Else Could Sound Like the Dust!": Tim Stegall speaks with ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons about bassist/singer Dusty Hill, who passed away in his sleep at age 72 on July 27.

On Holy Ground: Screens Editor Richard Whittaker speaks with Dallas-based filmmaker David Lowery about The Green Knight, his adaptation of the 14th century epic poem, starring Dev Patel.

"Hog Book" at Home: Inspired by Jessi Cape's interview with chef Jesse Griffiths? Visit Chronicle Cooking to find the recipe for boar parmesan from Griffiths' new cookbook.

KLRU CEO Signs Off: Bill Stotesbery is retiring as CEO and general manager of Austin PBS, a position he's held since 2004.

New Music Now! Lucas Hudgins premieres "Them Little Thrills," Garrett T. Capps says "I Like Austin, but I Love San Antone," and Half Dream debuts new video, "I Am My Own God."