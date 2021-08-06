Columns

Qmmunity: Austin Pride Week Returns

Austin Pride organizers confirm events are moving forward as planned, strongly encourage attendees to mask up

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., Aug. 6, 2021


Tokens of Pride Past: Austin Pride Festival 2018 (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Austin Pride is coming. After a yearlong postponement, our city's "official" Pride celebration returns in all its in-person gay glory next weekend (Sat., Aug. 14), with both unofficial and official events kicking off this weekend. Unlike previous years, Austin Pride organizers have done away with the ticketed festival at Fiesta Gardens, although the free-to-attend Downtown parade is expected to sashay its way through the ATX streets – for now at least. To be clear: The Austin Pride parade is still happening as of press time (Aug. 4); I only say "for now" with the understanding that Austin – and much of the world – is now in the midst of another COVID-19 surge, which means things are (once again) ever-evolving. So, anything – or nothing at all – could change between now and when this week's Chronicle hits the stands this Thursday (Aug. 5). To speak frankly: This sucks. And I'm sure many of you feel similarly, especially those among us who got vaxxed, wear our face masks, follow local public health guidance, etc. With Pride's crystal ball still coming into focus, expect more in next week's Q column. Until then, get vaxxed, if you haven't already (check out "Civics 101" for how to find a nearby vaccine clinic), mask up (it's what Austin Public Health is recommending, y'all, regardless of vaccination status), and let's do our part in keeping ourselves and each other safe.

2 to Do

p1nkstar's Live Comeback Show Austin's pop royalty performs live for the first time after a 15-month hiatus, and baby, you're in for a real queer treat. Featuring a performance by Brigitte Bandit, plus a post-show queer AF rave. Fri., Aug. 6, 10pm. Freq Warehouse (location provided after ticket purchase). $15-30. p1nkstar.com.

Pride: For Us, by Us allgo invites folks for a conversation about the many meanings of Pride – past, present, and future – for queer and trans POC communities. Tue., Aug. 10, 6-7:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). fb.com/allgoqpoc.

Q'd Up

Big GAY Brunch and Cabaret All-day decadence. Sat., Aug. 7, 2pm-2am. The Venue ATX, 516 E. Sixth. $30-50. fb.com/austinpride.

enBiPa Networking with enby and queer peeps. Sat., Aug. 7, 7pm. Location TBD. enbipa.org.

Fuego ATX QTBIPOC dance party meets market. Sat., Aug. 7, 7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $10-20.

Love Out Loud Brunch with Miss Vylette Ward. Sun., Aug. 8, 11am & 1:30pm. Trace, 200 Lavaca. traceaustin.com.

Pride Pop-up Sunday Fungay. Sun., Aug. 8, 11am-2pm. 2609 E. Cesar Chavez. instagram.com/drinkmayawell.

It's Britney, Barge vs. ChromYachtica Dueling DJs on a boat. Sun., Aug. 8, 3:30-7:30pm. VIP Marina, 16107-B FM 2769, Leander. $50. fb.com/onecommongoalatx.

Freak Show hosted by Austin Pride, plus prescreening drag show. Tue., Aug. 10, 8pm. Blue Starlite Mueller II, 2103 E.M. Franklin. bluestarlitedrivein.com.

Country Boyz! Boot scootin'. Tue., Aug. 10, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5-10. fb.com/boyzofaustin.

Rainbow Skate Skate around with fellow queerios and Austin Pride. Wed., Aug. 11, 7-10pm. Playland Skate Center, 8822 McCann. $9.50. fb.com/austinpride.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

