Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Aug. 6, 2021

Wearing protective face gear while fencing doesn't pass the NCAA regulations for preventing spread of COVID-19. You must wear a mask under the mask.

The Latin term "circa," which means "around" or "approximately," has the following abbreviations: c., ca., and cca.

Funnel-web spiders of Australia are considered some of the most deadly spiders in the world. Their large and powerful fangs can penetrate fingernails and soft shoes. Scientists are researching the venom to see if it can help those who have suffered heart attacks.

The U.S. is the only developed country where life expectancy stopped increasing after 2010.

The University of Oxford is home to the Oxford Electric Bell. It is powered by dry-pile batteries and has been ringing since 1840 – about 10 billion times to date. Because the battery charge is so low today and the bell is behind two layers of glass, it is only barely audible.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
