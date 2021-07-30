Qmmunity: Queers Gone Country

Boy howdy. It's no secret that this queer loves country music. Which is ironic considering I've only come to believe in the Church of the Twang & the Gang within the last five years. Like many LGBTQmmunity members who grew up in Texas or the South, I was alienated by the Top 40 country that surrounded me; it was so not queer, so not ... me. It's no surprise then that I'd completely written off the genre by the time I'd met my girlfriend, whose deep love of country music is only matched by her unwavering patience with slowly but oh so surely introducing me to some boot scootin' I could finally get behind. And what's even more exciting are the artists I've since discovered who are part of today's ever-growing family of musicians claiming country and queerness as their own, including Nashville's Jaime Wyatt, who hitches up at the Stateside next Thursday, August 5, with co-headliner Jamie Lin Wilson (see "Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week"). Wyatt's Neon Cross – her first album since coming out – is the queer-AF, IDGAF, bar floor-stomping outlaw album of this queer's dreams. Don't just take my word for it though – mask up, giddy on Downtown, and hear it for yourself.

2 To Do

Aqua Cabaret Austin's premier all-trans femme and genderqueer burlesque brings the waterworks for their return to the stage. Featuring performances by cast members Louisianna Purchase, Sylvia Hatchett, Jinxy Deviate, and more. Fri., July 30, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $15-70. fb.com/bizarreburlesque.

Jeaux Tales Written in conjunction with Mahogany Project, Kind Clinic, and Austin Justice Coalition, this is a story about a Black queer man's spectrum of experiences and emotions during the pandemic. Tue., Aug. 3, 7:30-10pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. Free. fb.com/mahoganyproject.

Q'd Up

aGLIFF & Queer Film Theory 101 QFT 101 co-hosts Mike Graupmann and Lesley Clayton are joined by Dale Herbert, Sarah Schoonhoven, and Anna Glendening to mine Hollywood fare for queer (hidden) gold. Thu., July 29, 7pm. Online. $12. agliff.org.

Studio 2000: Angels on the Dance Floor Your hosts Targét and Lucy Fur entice with a mystical evening featuring a special DJ set from James Patterson and drag performances. Thu., July 29, 9:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10 cover.

Paws on Fourth Pup Night Oilcan's goes to the dogs – literally. Bark up the kink tree, if you so please (or not, allies are welcome, too). While Austin remains under Stage 4 of local COVID-19 precautions, organizers recommend attendees mask up. Fri., July 30, 9:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/sirratleather.

Sir Rat Summer Pool Party Austin's bespoke leather gear purveyor celebrates summer fun with DJ Tony Castro and DJ Doctor Beard. Address will be shared after ticket purchase. Sat., July 31, 2pm. Private address. $15+. fb.com/sirratleather.

Caleb De Casper Austin's qweeah glamour punkster rocks the stage. Friday Boys and Overshare also bring the tunes. Sat., July 31, 7pm-2am. Valhalla, 710 Red River. No cover.

RuPaul's Drag Race's Jan Jan from Drag Race season 12 and All Stars season 6 graces the stage for one night and one night only with two performances. Sun., July 1, 7 & 10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. $20-175. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Vixens of Volstead Drag Brunch Munch on some brunch with sides of drag, tunes by DJ BoyFriend, and pop-up vendors. Sundays, noon-4pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth. No cover. fb.com/volsteadlounge.

Trans, Enby, Intersex & Queer Swim Spend the night under the proverbial light of the rainbow moon and swimmy swim with Austin's LGBTQmmunity. Meet up where you see a Pride flag! Tue., Aug. 3, 8-10pm. Barton Springs Pool, 2131 William Barton Dr. Before 9pm, $5; after 9pm, free. fb.com/queerswimatx.

BearBack Bingo Lady Grackle and CupCake play host while you play to win prizes. Tuesdays, 9-11pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. Free. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Frida Friday ATX The babes kick off their #WomanCrushWednesday series. Wed., Aug. 4, 6-9pm. Meanwhile Brewing Co., 3901 Promontory Point. Free entry. fb.com/fridafridayatx.

UnBEARable UnderBEAR Party Dance off, pants off as your hosts Bulimianne Rhapsody, Mascara Rivers, and Chique Fil-Atio celebrate National Underwearz Day. Thu., Aug. 5, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. No cover. twitch.tv/eatmorechique.