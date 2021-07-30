Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., July 30, 2021

An epact is the number of days by which the solar year differs from the lunar year.

According to Ohio State researchers, female vampire bats tend to form an egalitarian community within a roost.

About 13% of Americans traded in a cryptocurrency this past year, according to a recent report published by University of Chicago researchers who surveyed more than 1,000 people.

The late comedian Jackie Mason once said, "80% of married men cheat in America. The rest cheat in Europe."

Teenage boys aged 15 to 19 are 10 times more likely to drown than girls, according to a recent report published by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Reasons include boys overestimating their swimming abilities and them being more likely to use alcohol.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
