Qmmunity: Hot Politics, Hot Nights

The feeling's right with Theydies Night, Dyke Season dance party, and more queer events

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., July 23, 2021


Club Popsicle (aka p1nkstar and Y2K) host Theydies Night (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

Tweedle dee, tweedle thumbs. As the saying goes: No news from the Texas Lege is, uh, ... no news – literally. Last week the Texas Senate approved Senate Bill 2 and SB 32, two bills targeting transgender student-athletes, both authored by Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock. Like the regular session's SB 29 (also Perry), SB 32, if passed, would force K-12 public school students to compete on sports teams corresponding with their gender assigned at birth, effectively banning trans students. In addition to covering K-12 schools, SB 2 includes restrictions for public colleges, too. Despite the legislation advancing in the Senate, the two bills now hang in bureaucratic limbo while all business in the Texas House remains at a standstill without enough House members present in Austin to form a quorum (read more)... With the Texas House on pause, LGBTQIA eyes might turn to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics kicking off this Friday, July 23. The Olympics aren't without their problems, of course, especially in their history and rules relating to racial, social, and political justice, not to mention the ethics surrounding this year's event during a global pandemic. Still, I'm thrilled to know that a record-breaking number – 157 – of out queer and trans athletes will compete in this summer's Olympics. Among them is New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, who will be the first openly trans competitor at the international games. If watching opening ceremonies isn't your thing, however, there's still plenty o' queer camaraderie to be found in Austin Friday night with Theydies Night at Cheer Up Charlies, plus lots more magic below.

Dyke Season The reason for the season! Come one, come all to CUC's intersectional lez – and lez lover – dance party. DJs Kick It, Militia Etheridge, Maria Maria, and Bethcita keep the dance floor hot, hot, hot. Thu., July 22, 6pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. No cover. cheerupcharlies.com.

Theydies Night Oh, yes, it's Theydies Night, and the feeling's right. Popsicle (aka pop queens p1nkstar and Y2K) brings the tunes, while a drag show brings the lewks. Fri., July 23, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Before 10pm, free; after 10pm, $5 cover. cheerupcharlies.com.

Joterías Latinx queerness. Thu., July 22, 9:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $7 cover.

Drama Club Mascara Rivers' tribute to weird n' queer theatre. Fourth Thursdays, 10:30-11:30pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. No cover.

Die Felicia Louisianna Purchase and her Hell Hounds are more bloodcurdling than ever. Fri., July 23, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. fb.com/diefelicia.

Bloom Market Highlighting badass women, nonbinary, and queer makers. Sat., July 24, 10am-3pm. Joy Organics, 902 N. Lamar.

Neon Rainbows Queer country hoedown. Sat., July 24, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. No cover.

Loteria Sunday Fungay with Tatiana Cholula. Sun., July 25, 4-6pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover.

BearBack Bingo Lady Grackle and CupCake play host. Tuesdays, 8pm-12mid. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. Free.

Boyz of Austin queers up Fourth Street. Wed., July 28, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover.

Want more queer? Visit austinchronicle.com/qmmunity
Austin LGBTQ, Theydies Night, Cheer Up Charlies, Dyke Season, p1nkstar, Y2K, Club Popsicle, LGBTQIA rights, 87th Texas Legislature, 87th Texas Legislature special session, Senate Bill 2, Senate Bill 32, Texas House Democratic Caucus, Texas Legislature

