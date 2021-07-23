Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., July 23, 2021

Before inventing the telegraph and Morse code, Samuel Morse was a portrait painter. He was also a founder of the National Academy of Design.

When he was 20 years old, in 1876, Sigmund Freud wrote his first article but failed to get it published. It was about the sexual organs of eels.

"Fata Morgana" is an Italian nickname for a mirage best known for making objects appear to levitate in the distance (such as bridges and boats appearing to float above water).

When elephants drink, they expand the inside of their trunk to store about 1.5 gallons of water before they swallow it.

If you have a whole fish served to you in China and the head is facing you, you're being honored. You're the important person at the meal and you're being wished good luck. Also, you will have to be the one to start eating the fish first.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
